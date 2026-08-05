Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger
The Kinzinger Report
Central Casting | Trump's Pentagon Picks Generals for Their Looks — August 5, 2026
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Central Casting | Trump's Pentagon Picks Generals for Their Looks — August 5, 2026

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Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger breaks down NBC News reporting that the Pentagon is drafting a new nuclear weapons strategy for a possible war with China or Russia, one that embraces tactical nukes, while Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's pick to lead the Army gets blocked by Senate Republicans. Plus Max Miller's disastrous CNN interview with Jake Tapper, Kansas and Missouri voters rejecting GOP power grabs, the DOJ dropping the Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy case against Stewart Rhodes, and Senator Ron Wyden's report on Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan Chase, and the money behind Jeffrey Epstein.

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