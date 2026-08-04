Intentional Discrimination | A Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Attack on New Citizens' Voting Rights — August 4, 2026

A federal judge blocked the Trump administration's ban on voter registration help for newly naturalized citizens, ruling it was motivated by intentional discrimination. Adam breaks down the ruling and what it means for voting rights. Plus: RFK Jr. and Rand Paul turn the Fauci circus into a book-selling operation, Senator Bernie Moreno says Max Miller is unfit to serve as Trump looks the other way, a court lets ICE agents keep their masks on in New York, and Trump blames Big Oil for the gas prices his Iran war created.
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