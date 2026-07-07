Trump Loses in Court Again | Judge Orders Legal Immigration Applications to Restart — July 7, 2026

Adam Kinzinger breaks down a federal judge's order forcing the Trump administration to unfreeze green card and work permit applications for immigrants who are already here legally, and why the ruling exposes the "legal immigration" talking point. Plus: Trump's oldest friend Peter Ticktin pushes a national emergency plan to take federal control of the midterm elections, Kevin McCarthy's response to the Maine Senate race scandal ignores his own party's record, a $13 million helipad goes up on the White House South Lawn, and Trump backs Turkey's return to the F-35 program at the NATO summit.
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