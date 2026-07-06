Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger
The Kinzinger Report
Reclaim America? | White Nationalists March on DC and Trump's Cabinet Won't Condemn It — July 6, 2026
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Reclaim America? | White Nationalists March on DC and Trump's Cabinet Won't Condemn It — July 6, 2026

Adam Kinzinger's avatar
Adam Kinzinger
Jul 06, 2026

Hundreds of masked members of the white nationalist group Patriot Front marched through Washington on July 4th, and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum wouldn't condemn them when asked directly. Adam breaks down the photo that defined the weekend, Trump overruling safety officials before falling asleep at his own fireworks, the President's communism rhetoric while his government owns a stake in Intel, the phone call to FIFA that erased Folarin Balogun's World Cup suspension, and Russia's deadly strikes on Kyiv ahead of the NATO summit in Turkey.

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