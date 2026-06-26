The TPS Ruling | Supreme Court Clears the Way for Mass Deportations — June 26, 2026

The Supreme Court just stripped legal status from roughly 350,000 Haitians and thousands of Syrians who came here the legal way — registered, passed background checks, paid their fees — and cleared the way to deport them to a country our own State Department says is too dangerous to visit. We break down the 6-3 ruling, Stephen Miller's reaction, and why even Republican governors like Mike DeWine are calling it a mistake.

Then: JD Vance shrugs off Watergate at the Nixon Library and accidentally tells on himself about how far political accountability has fallen. RFK Jr. gets caught on tape leaning on a third-party candidate to drop out of an Iowa race. The White House and Pentagon start "Q posting" in a clumsy bid to win back a base that's already calling it cringe. And Ted Cruz takes the Senate floor to brand Tucker Carlson the most dangerous demagogue in America.

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