Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger
The Kinzinger Report
The TPS Ruling | Supreme Court Clears the Way for Mass Deportations — June 26, 2026
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The TPS Ruling | Supreme Court Clears the Way for Mass Deportations — June 26, 2026

Adam Kinzinger's avatar
Adam Kinzinger
Jun 26, 2026

The Supreme Court just stripped legal status from roughly 350,000 Haitians and thousands of Syrians who came here the legal way — registered, passed background checks, paid their fees — and cleared the way to deport them to a country our own State Department says is too dangerous to visit. We break down the 6-3 ruling, Stephen Miller's reaction, and why even Republican governors like Mike DeWine are calling it a mistake.

Then: JD Vance shrugs off Watergate at the Nixon Library and accidentally tells on himself about how far political accountability has fallen. RFK Jr. gets caught on tape leaning on a third-party candidate to drop out of an Iowa race. The White House and Pentagon start "Q posting" in a clumsy bid to win back a base that's already calling it cringe. And Ted Cruz takes the Senate floor to brand Tucker Carlson the most dangerous demagogue in America.

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