Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger
The Kinzinger Report
Held Hostage | Trump Won't Sign Landmark Housing Bill — June 24, 2026
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Held Hostage | Trump Won't Sign Landmark Housing Bill — June 24, 2026

Adam Kinzinger's avatar
Adam Kinzinger
Jun 24, 2026

In a rare case of bipartisanship, Republicans and Democrats passed the biggest housing bill in 30 years. Then, hours before signing it, Trump torched the whole thing, refusing to put his name on it until Congress passes a voter bill aimed at fraud that doesn't exist. We get into how the President is holding struggling families hostage over a lie. Plus: the Senate's historic rebuke of the Iran war, the Pentagon falling apart under a cable-TV host, the COVID study the administration tried to bury and the mystery drug raising questions about Trump's own health, and the Reflecting Pool saga that just keeps getting worse.

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