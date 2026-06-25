Fall in Line | Trump's Capitol Hill Shouting Match — June 25, 2026

The President went to Capitol Hill for a show of unity and turned it into a shouting match, spending most of a private lunch railing against the Republicans in his own party. When Senator Bill Cassidy stood up to push back, Trump told him to sit down — and by midnight, Cassidy had folded and voted exactly the way the President wanted.

Adam also breaks down Trump admitting on camera that he leaned on a federal prosecutor over a California election still being counted, his Postmaster General threatening to hold back mail ballots until a federal judge blocked the order, and NATO chief Mark Rutte flattering the President to keep America in the alliance.

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