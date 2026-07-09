Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger
The Kinzinger Report
Platner Drops Out | Trump Casts Doubt on the Woman Who Accused Him — July 9, 2026
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Platner Drops Out | Trump Casts Doubt on the Woman Who Accused Him — July 9, 2026

Adam Kinzinger's avatar
Adam Kinzinger
Jul 09, 2026

On today's Kinzinger Report: Graham Platner is out of the Maine Senate race after a sexual assault accusation, and when Trump was asked about it, he didn't go after the Democrats. He went after the woman. Adam breaks down why he does this every single time in today's show. He also gets into why Trump refused to board his brand new Qatar-gifted Air Force One after the NATO summit, the Pentagon running out of money, the White House's new "Freedom Fuel" gas stations, and the President denying disaster relief to four states because they didn't vote for him.

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