No Line He Won't Cross | Trump Uses Lindsey Graham's Death to Push the SAVE Act — July 13, 2026

Adam Kinzinger remembers Senator Lindsey Graham, then breaks down how Donald Trump marked his friend's death: by going on Meet the Press within hours and turning it into a pitch for the SAVE America Act, his stalled voting bill. Also on today's show: the Justice Department subpoenas four New York Times reporters over the Air Force One story, Iran declares the Strait of Hormuz closed as Trump claims a 20 percent toll on all cargo, a Trump-appointed judge dismisses the Proud Boys seditious conspiracy case, and the FBI fires two analysts who refused to join the Georgia 2020 election investigation.
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