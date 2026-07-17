Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger
The Kinzinger Report
The Big Lie Is Still a Lie | Trump's Primetime Election Speech Falls Apart — July 17, 2026
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The Big Lie Is Still a Lie | Trump's Primetime Election Speech Falls Apart — July 17, 2026

Adam Kinzinger's avatar
Adam Kinzinger
Jul 17, 2026

Trump went on primetime TV claiming China stole the 2020 election, but the declassified documents he released prove him wrong. Adam breaks down what the intelligence actually says. Plus, the White House teleprompter operator caught betting on Trump's speeches on Kalshi, Trump Media selling Wall Street early access to Truth Social posts, the Washington Post debunking Trump's Reflecting Pool vandalism story, and Epstein survivors calling acting Attorney General Todd Blanche condescending after a tense meeting.

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