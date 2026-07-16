The Slip | Trump's Personal Lawyer Auditions for Attorney General and Tells On Himself — July 16, 2026

Todd Blanche, Donald Trump's former personal defense lawyer, faced the Senate Judiciary Committee at his confirmation hearing to become Attorney General. He dodged questions on DOJ independence, the January 6th pardons, and investigations of Trump's enemies, then slipped on one unguarded question that revealed who he really works for. Adam also covers Jay Clayton, Trump's Director of National Intelligence nominee, refusing to say who won the 2020 election, JD Vance admitting on Joe Rogan's podcast that the White House botched the Epstein files, Pete Hegseth's testosterone screening video and blocked Navy promotions, and Pentagon planning for a military invasion of Cuba during the Iran war.
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