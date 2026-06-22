Who Is She? | Trump's Weird Post Raises New Questions About His Mental Acuity - June 22, 2026

On the eve of Father's Day, the President posted a tribute to his "great daughter" — and the woman in the photo was a stranger. Adam digs into what that moment says about the President's mental decline, his late-night posting, and why the people around him won't say what they're seeing.

Plus: a Washington Post investigation suggests Tulsi Gabbard spent years following the script of an alleged cult leader while in elected office. Trump blames "vandals" for the algae in his $14 million reflecting pool. The Iran deal collapses days after it was announced, with the Strait of Hormuz closed again. And Trump unveils his Qatari-gifted Air Force One — a "free" jet whose makeover is costing taxpayers close to a billion dollars.

Go deeper at AdamKinzinger.com