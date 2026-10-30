Unexplainable | How a Trump Donor Turned an Empty Prison Into Half a Billion Dollars — October 30, 2026

A private prison company offered Minnesota an empty prison for $75 million. The state said no. Then the Trump administration paid CoreCivic $495.6 million for the same building to turn it into an ICE detention center. CoreCivic gave $500,000 to the Trump-Vance inaugural committee. Adam Kinzinger breaks down the Minnesota prison deal, the GAO warning on ICE spending, and why JD Vance’s fraud task force has nothing to say. Later in the show, Trump demands a cut of Alina Habba’s $50 million payday, a new book alleges Jared Kushner took $50 million from the UAE after Rex Tillerson was fired, Vance answers a housing question with a joke at a Fox News town hall, and a House Judiciary report says Todd Blanche kept Ghislaine Maxwell from talking about Trump and Jeffrey Epstein.
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