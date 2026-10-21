What a Coincidence | Trump’s Ex-Lawyer Collected $50 Million From a Billionaire Who Needed a Pardon — October 21, 2026

Alina Habba, Trump’s former personal lawyer, took a $50 million job from the family of Venezuelan billionaire Julio Herrera Velutini while she was still acting U.S. attorney for New Jersey. Two weeks after she started, Trump pardoned him. Also on today’s show: Steve Witkoff calls Vladimir Putin a humanitarian, Trump tells poisoned Marines their settlements depend on Republicans winning the midterms, inside the DOJ Office of Legal Counsel that keeps saying yes to Trump, and Don Jr. privately breaks with his father over the Iran war.
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