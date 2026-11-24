Trump is preparing new tariffs on China, the European Union and more than a dozen other countries, months after the Supreme Court struck down his first round and weeks after voters punished Republicans over prices. Adam Kinzinger explains who paid for the last tariffs and who pays this time. Plus, Republicans demand answers on Trump's role in Jensen Huang's return to Nvidia, FBI Deputy Director Christopher Raia plans to retire, the Justice Department admits it deported a U.S. citizen, and Speaker Mike Johnson pleads with House Republicans to show up for votes.
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