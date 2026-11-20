Trump is privately complaining about JD Vance after the vice president blamed the Iran war for the Republican midterm loss, and he keeps bringing up Marco Rubio as a 2028 candidate. Adam Kinzinger breaks down the Trump Vance rift and what it means for the race to succeed him. Plus the Justice Department drops its Alaska Senate lawsuit over Mary Peltola’s win, Trump’s Air Force One call to European leaders after meeting Putin, Senate Republicans blocking Trump nominees, and the firing of national cyber director Sean Cairncross.
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