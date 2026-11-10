Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger
The Kinzinger Report
Republican Drives Hegseth Impeachment | GOP Congressman Moves to Impeach Hegseth Over Iran War While Sec. Def. Claims Victory — November 10, 2026
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Republican Drives Hegseth Impeachment | GOP Congressman Moves to Impeach Hegseth Over Iran War While Sec. Def. Claims Victory — November 10, 2026

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Adam Kinzinger

Will the House impeach Pete Hegseth? Republican Rep. Thomas Massie’s resolution puts eight articles on a fast track, including those covering Hegseth waging war with Iran without authorization. Adam Kinzinger breaks down Hegseth’s “impeachment for success” defense and what the war has cost America. Plus the Nvidia CEO scandal involving an alleged Chinese spy, Putin’s demands from the Ukraine talks, whistleblower complaints on Trump’s vanity projects, and the president's election fraud claims after the midterms.

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