The Last Round of Midterm Polls | Democrats Ahead Everywhere — November 2, 2026

Election Day is tomorrow and the final Times/Siena polls have Democrats ahead in every competitive Senate race, including Michigan, Texas, Maine, Ohio, Kansas, and Alaska. Nate Silver’s midterm model gives Democrats an 80 percent chance at the Senate and 96 percent at the House. Plus, Republicans anonymously blame Trump for the coming midterm losses, Trump promises to become “Mr. Veto” and pardon his DOGE staffers, Trump looks for a fall guy for the Iran war, and a federal judge blocks the DOJ’s bogus California voter list.
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