Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger
The Kinzinger Report
The Last Round of Midterm Polls | Democrats Ahead Everywhere — November 2, 2026
0:00
-12:50

The Last Round of Midterm Polls | Democrats Ahead Everywhere — November 2, 2026

Adam Kinzinger's avatar
Adam Kinzinger

Election Day is tomorrow and the final Times/Siena polls have Democrats ahead in every competitive Senate race, including Michigan, Texas, Maine, Ohio, Kansas, and Alaska. Nate Silver’s midterm model gives Democrats an 80 percent chance at the Senate and 96 percent at the House. Plus, Republicans anonymously blame Trump for the coming midterm losses, Trump promises to become “Mr. Veto” and pardon his DOGE staffers, Trump looks for a fall guy for the Iran war, and a federal judge blocks the DOJ’s bogus California voter list.

Go deeper at AdamKinzinger.com

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Adam Kinzinger · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture