The Revenge Campaign Keeps Losing | Grand Jury Rejects Hutchinson Indictment — October 28, 2026

A federal grand jury has refused to indict Cassidy Hutchinson. Trump’s Justice Department wanted to charge the January 6th witness with lying to Congress over her testimony about Trump, the armed crowd, and the Secret Service. Adam Kinzinger, who sat on the January 6th committee, explains what she told the country and why the DOJ’s case collapsed. Also today: Trump won’t commit to accepting the midterm election results, Alaska’s Republican government asks a judge to toss the DOJ’s Senate race lawsuit, RFK Jr. reverses a kratom opioid ban after a distributor’s donations to the RNC, and Flavio Bolsonaro flees Brazil for Florida with a State Department visa.
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