Election Integrity, MAGA Style | Trump’s Team Wanted a Voting Machine Hacked — October 20, 2026

ProPublica reports Trump’s DHS appointees asked CISA, the federal election security agency, to secretly buy a voting machine, hack it, hide the results from the manufacturer, and send them to the White House. Career staff refused, and DOGE layoffs had already gutted the team that could do it. Also: new Axios texts in the Alina Habba and Ric Grenell Kennedy Center feud, Elon Musk’s SpaceX share giveaway and Starlink Ukraine blame-shifting, the New York Times analysis showing Republican midterm ads barely mention Trump as his approval hits 31 percent, and Pete Hegseth stalling European-funded Patriot missiles for Ukraine.
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