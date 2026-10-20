Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger
The Kinzinger Report
Election Integrity, MAGA Style | Trump’s Team Wanted a Voting Machine Hacked — October 20, 2026
0:00
-15:09

Election Integrity, MAGA Style | Trump’s Team Wanted a Voting Machine Hacked — October 20, 2026

Adam Kinzinger's avatar
Adam Kinzinger

ProPublica reports Trump’s DHS appointees asked CISA, the federal election security agency, to secretly buy a voting machine, hack it, hide the results from the manufacturer, and send them to the White House. Career staff refused, and DOGE layoffs had already gutted the team that could do it. Also: new Axios texts in the Alina Habba and Ric Grenell Kennedy Center feud, Elon Musk’s SpaceX share giveaway and Starlink Ukraine blame-shifting, the New York Times analysis showing Republican midterm ads barely mention Trump as his approval hits 31 percent, and Pete Hegseth stalling European-funded Patriot missiles for Ukraine.

Go deeper at AdamKinzinger.com

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Adam Kinzinger · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture