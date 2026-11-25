Adam Kinzinger breaks down the Nvidia scandal in a special edition of The Kinzinger Report. Nvidia's board reinstated CEO Jensen Huang less than two weeks after he resigned over a relationship with a suspected Chinese spy, and Donald Trump says he convinced them to do it. Also covered: Trump putting the AI boom ahead of national security, Trump's Nvidia stock and the company's ballroom donation, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick stalling the China chip crackdown, and why Democrats should put everyone involved under oath.
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