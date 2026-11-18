Democrat Mary Peltola defeats Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan in the Alaska Senate race, giving Democrats their ninth Senate flip of the 2026 midterms and a 56-seat majority. Adam breaks down the final vote count, Trump’s fraud claims about the “other Dan Sullivan” and the Justice Department investigation that’s still going. Also in this episode: a Trump appointee hangs a Russian flag on Atlanta’s Millennium Gate, Navy secretary nominee Hung Cao’s confirmation hearing, the U.S. losing its measles elimination status under RFK Jr. and Trump’s pick of Eric Ueland to lead the GAO.
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