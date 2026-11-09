Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger
The Kinzinger Report
Pay to Play | A MAHA Insider Describes White House Corruption — November 9, 2026
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Pay to Play | A MAHA Insider Describes White House Corruption — November 9, 2026

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Adam Kinzinger

A former Trump health adviser and RFK Jr. ally went on Joe Rogan and said the White House made policy based on who was funding the midterms. Adam Kinzinger breaks down Calley Means’s corruption claims against Susie Wiles and James Blair. Also in this episode, Stephen Miller becomes chief of staff, Trump tells 60 Minutes he could never forgive his enemies, a company tied to the Trump sons gets Ebola contracts, and former Trump aides threaten each other with lawsuits.

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