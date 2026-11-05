The Fall Guy | Hegseth Faces Impeachment as Republicans Blame Him for the Iran War — November 5, 2026

Republicans are blaming Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for the midterm wipeout, and the House could vote to impeach him next week. Adam Kinzinger breaks down the Iran war blame game, Thomas Massie’s impeachment push, and why Trump has eight weeks to confirm a replacement before Democrats take the Senate. Plus: Mike Johnson steps aside as Steve Scalise and Jim Jordan run for minority leader, the Trump strategists who knew they were losing, Democrats flip governors and statehouses including Texas, and the AP poll showing voters blame Trump for prices.
Go deeper at AdamKinzinger.com