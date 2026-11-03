The Clown Show | GOP Makes Their Last Case to Voters — November 3, 2026

Trump’s final speech before the 2026 midterms was 53 minutes about the Reflecting Pool. Adam Kinzinger breaks down Trump’s Election Day pitch, Stephen Miller and Scott Presler’s closing arguments, and why Republicans have nothing to show for two years of total control. Also: MAGA House members like Scott Perry and Anna Paulina Luna fighting for their seats, Westchester County ballot scanner conspiracy theories, DOJ election monitors targeting blue counties, and Politico’s final poll showing the Trump coalition falling apart.
Go deeper at AdamKinzinger.com