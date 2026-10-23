The $2 Billion Revelation | New Allegations About Jared Kushner's Foreign Financial Ties — October 23, 2026

Jared Kushner faces new allegations involving foreign money, secret bank accounts, and his role in Trump's Middle East policy. Adam Kinzinger breaks down the claims and why Congress should ask questions. Today's show also looks at the Trump administration's reported loyalty test for American diplomats, a new investigation by DOJ into DHS contracts and Corey Lewandowski, the departure of a leading MAHA adviser, and the DOJ watchdog's refusal to open an independent investigation into the botched Reflecting Pool related prosecution of former Olympian David Hearn.
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