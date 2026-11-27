In this Thanksgiving special, Adam Kinzinger shares what he's most thankful for, starting with the American idea that ordinary people can govern themselves. He looks at the Declaration of Independence, George Washington's first Thanksgiving proclamation and Abraham Lincoln's 1863 proclamation during the Civil War, and why democracy, the rule of law and a free press still need defending. He also reflects on his twelve years in Congress, the January 6th committee, his Air Force service, his family and the community that keeps this show going.
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