Nvidia rehires Jensen Huang as CEO eleven days after he was pushed out over an affair with a woman tied to Chinese intelligence, and the White House says Trump was "totally involved." Adam Kinzinger explains what the Nvidia China spy scandal means for chip export controls and national security. Also in this episode, Pete Hegseth's former chief of staff calls on him to resign, Howard Lutnick's $25 million donation to Trump's library, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes turns on Trump, and Trump tells JD Vance and Marco Rubio that Stephen Miller is his favorite.
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