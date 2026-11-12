Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger
The Kinzinger Report
Running for the Exits | Top Justice Department Officials Quit Before Democrats Take Over Congress — November 12, 2026
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Running for the Exits | Top Justice Department Officials Quit Before Democrats Take Over Congress — November 12, 2026

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Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger on the Justice Department resignations after the midterms. Three DOJ division heads have quit in a week, the department is calling itself a “wartime department,” and the career prosecutors Trump pushed out are lining up to testify in oversight hearings. Also in this episode, a Tomb of the Unknown Soldier sentinel scolds Pete Hegseth on Veterans Day, Trump pulls JD Vance off Iran to chase corruption in blue states, Democrat Scott Colom wins the Mississippi Senate race, and Lauren Boebert loses in Colorado and refuses to concede.

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