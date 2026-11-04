Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger
The Kinzinger Report
Bloodbath | The GOP Blame Game Begins and the Fingers Point at Trump — November 4, 2026
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Bloodbath | The GOP Blame Game Begins and the Fingers Point at Trump — November 4, 2026

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Adam Kinzinger

Republicans are at war with themselves after a historic midterm blowout. Democrats took both chambers, and the GOP blame game is on. The White House blames Fox News and “lazy” candidates. JD Vance blames the Iran war. A senior Senate Republican says “Trump did this.” Adam Kinzinger breaks down the Republican civil war, Trump’s election night meltdown, the exit polls showing young men swinging 38 points to Democrats, how Trump’s redistricting scheme backfired in Texas and Florida, and the Democrats’ plan to investigate Trump’s crypto deals, the Qatar jet, and Pete Hegseth.

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