Trump’s Worst Nightmare | Obama Is Back on the Trail and Not Holding Back — October 26, 2026

Barack Obama is back on the campaign trail, rallying in Cleveland for Amy Acton and Sherrod Brown and going after Donald Trump on the grift, the war, and his cabinet picks. Trump’s response is to lie about the crowd size. Plus: MAGA voter fraud crusader Scott Presler caught with out-of-state voters registered at his Pennsylvania house, the DOJ sues Alaska to block a Mary Peltola win over Dan Sullivan, the Trump administration’s record number of vacant Senate-confirmed jobs, and Lula defeats Flávio Bolsonaro in Brazil despite Trump’s tariffs and pressure.
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