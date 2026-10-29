The Bubble Is About to Burst | Right-Wing Media Says MAGA Has Lost Touch With Normal People — October 29, 2026

The Washington Examiner, a conservative outlet, says the MAGA bubble is about to burst. Adam Kinzinger breaks down the piece and why right-wing media turning on Trump five days before the midterms matters. Also: James O’Keefe charged with felony voter fraud in Minnesota, ARPA-H director Alicia Jackson placed on leave after a ProPublica report on her stock holdings, corporations that donated to Trump hiring lawyers ahead of possible House investigations, and Obama’s Cheesecake Factory line rattles the Trump administration.
Go deeper at AdamKinzinger.com