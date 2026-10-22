The Deal Doesn’t Add Up | Trump’s Venezuela Oil Numbers Versus The Actual Contract — October 22, 2026

ProPublica obtained the secret contract behind Trump’s Venezuela oil deal, and it doesn’t match his claims of hundreds of billions in revenue. The U.S. bought a 35 percent stake in a company run by Alejandro Betancourt, a Venezuelan businessman investigated for money laundering in three countries, through a Barbados shell that hides the other owners. Adam Kinzinger breaks down the terms and why they were kept from Congress. Also: Trump fires envoy Paolo Zampolli, JD Vance attacks Republicans who criticized Vivek Ramaswamy’s ad against Amy Acton, a federal judge pulls DHS agents off the voter fraud hunt, and early voting surges in Kansas, Texas, and the battleground states.
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