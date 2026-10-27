The Seashells Weren’t Enough | Trump’s Justice Department Files Its Third Comey Case — October 27, 2026

The Trump Justice Department charges James Comey for the third time, over a 2016 leak that Trump’s own DOJ investigated twice and declined to prosecute. With the statute of limitations expiring, prosecutors skipped the grand jury entirely. A judge also ruled the firing of Comey’s daughter Maurene Comey unlawful and ordered her reinstated. Plus: Donald Trump Jr.’s Mongolia hunting trip with Kremlin-linked oligarch Umar Kremlev, the Ninth Circuit rejects the DOJ’s bid to set aside California mail ballots, CDC chief medical officer Jennifer Shuford leaves after six months, and a Washington Post analysis shows costs outpacing wages in 42 of 46 battleground House districts.
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