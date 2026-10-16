Pulling the Plug | Trump Reverses Hegseth on Livestreaming an Execution — October 16, 2026

Trump cancels Pete Hegseth’s plan to livestream the Fort Hood firing squad execution after bipartisan backlash, but says it still would have been a strong deterrent. Also: nine fired FBI agents who worked the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case sue Kash Patel and the DOJ, Bloomberg uncovers a Russian bot operation pushing fake AI videos to boost Republicans in the midterms, Reuters reports the order to throttle Ukraine’s Starlink came from inside the White House, and former January 6th committee staffer Tom Joscelyn launches a public archive of the DOJ records the administration tried to delete.
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