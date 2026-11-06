Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger
The Kinzinger Report
Trump’s Election Enforcer Quits | The Woman Who Turned the Civil Rights Division on Voters Is Gone — November 6, 2026
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Trump’s Election Enforcer Quits | The Woman Who Turned the Civil Rights Division on Voters Is Gone — November 6, 2026

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Adam Kinzinger

Harmeet Dhillon resigns from the Justice Department. The head of the Civil Rights Division ran Trump’s election strategy, from the voter roll lawsuits to the federal poll monitors, and she’s the first major official out since the midterms. Adam Kinzinger asks whether she jumped or got pushed. Plus Interior Secretary Doug Burgum’s AI investments and data centers on public land, Elon Musk and big tech’s losing midterm bets, the White House memo warning conservative groups it’s monitoring them, and Pete Hegseth’s video as Republicans turn on him.

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