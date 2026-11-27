Hey everyone. Welcome back. I hope you had a great Thanksgiving with your loved ones.

Today I want to reflect on some of the things I was most grateful for as I celebrated with my own family, and I want to share those points of gratitude with you.

I want to start with the big American idea that ordinary people can govern themselves. And with this country under more strain than I have seen in my lifetime, I have never been more thankful for our ability to lead from within. A republic is a gift, and a gift can be lost in a single generation if we aren’t careful to preserve it.

We will also get into the twelve years I spent in Congress, the years I spent in uniform, the family that carried me through all of it, and the community right here that lets me keep fighting.

If you like what you see, hit like, share this with someone who was at your table yesterday, and subscribe. Let’s get to it.

The first thing I’m thankful for is a set of big American ideas, and our ongoing efforts to live up to them.

Think about how audacious it was. In 1776, a group of men in Philadelphia, who could have been hanged for it, put their names to a document that said “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.”

Writing the standard down gave every generation after them something to point to and say, you promised. The abolitionists did that. The suffragists did that. The marchers in Selma did that.

Even the holiday on your table was part of the story. George Washington, in his very first year as president, asked the country to set aside a day of thanks for the chance to try something no one had pulled off before: a government that answers to its people. That was the whole experiment, and it still is.

In October of 1863, with the country tearing itself apart and just months after Gettysburg, Abraham Lincoln set aside a national day of thanksgiving. He wrote of a year filled with “fruitful fields and healthful skies.” This was in the middle of a war that was killing Americans by the hundreds of thousands. If he could find gratitude then, we can find it now.

What Washington and Lincoln were giving thanks for is the same stuff we’re trying to hold onto now. A peaceful transfer of power. Courts that answer to the law and not to one man. A free press, and the right to vote the people in charge out. These ideas can’t defend themselves, so I’m thankful every day that enough of you still think they’re worth defending.

I believed in those ideas enough to run for Congress, and the people of Illinois gave me twelve years there. I’m still grateful for that.

I was first elected in 2010, and I represented the 11th district and later the 16th. I never took that trust lightly.

I’m thankful for the folks back home who told me exactly what they thought, especially when they thought I was wrong. I’m thankful for my staff, who worked brutal hours and kept the faith with the people we served.

I’m thankful, too, for the parts of the job nobody sees, and that my office was able to have a positive impact on the lives of my constituents. The calls about a missing benefit check, and the work it took to track it down. The visits to small businesses whose owners had the hope of the American Dream. The quiet work of helping one person get a straight answer out of a very large government. That is the real job, and it has a real impact on people’s lives.

Then came the work I will be asked about for the rest of my life. I served on the January 6th committee, one of only two Republicans, alongside Liz Cheney.

It was an honor to serve, but it came with very real consequences. It cost me friendships. It cost me my place in a party I had been part of for my entire adult life. And it brought threats against my family.

But that committee told the American people the truth about the attack on their own Capitol, and that record is not going anywhere. Historians will be reading it long after the noise has faded.

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Long before I walked onto the House floor, I served in the military.

Shortly after September 11th, I signed up for the Air Force. I was commissioned in 2003, earned my wings, and started out flying the KC-135, the tanker that refuels other aircraft in mid-air. Later I switched to the RC-26, a surveillance aircraft, and I flew it in Iraq and Afghanistan. I kept flying with the Air National Guard all through my years in Congress, ultimately as a lieutenant colonel.

Flying taught me something I’ve carried ever since. A mission works when everyone does their part and tells the truth about what they see, and it fails when people start telling each other what they want to hear.

I’m thankful for the airmen, soldiers, and all those I served beside who didn’t care what party I belonged to. They cared whether I did my job and whether I had their back.

Every member of the military swears an oath to the Constitution and never to a person, and I’m thankful the military taught me exactly what that difference means.

None of it would have been possible without my family, and this Thanksgiving I am most thankful for my wife, Sofia, and our son, Christian.

Sofia and I got married in 2020, right before Covid hit. Christian was born in January of 2022, right in the middle of the January 6th committee’s work. I became a father while I was deep in an investigation of the worst attack on the Capitol in modern history.

Sofia never ran for anything, but she paid the price just as much as I did. The threats came to our family. But she never wavered. And I will forever be grateful.

Christian doesn’t know yet what his dad did, or why. One day he will ask, and I want the answer to be simple. I did it so he could grow up in a country that still works.

Everything I do now comes down to one goal, which is making sure Christian inherits a country worth inheriting.

Which brings me to all of you, because this community is the reason I still get to fight.

When I left Congress, I lost a title and a platform that came with the building. What I didn’t lose was the ability to say what I think and you all have shown up to listen.

Every day you come back to read the column and watch the show. You argue in the comments, and send me the story I missed. And a lot of you chip in as paid subscribers, which helps pay for the reporting, the editing, and the long hours it takes to do this every single day.

It is easy to feel alone in this fight, and a lot of us have felt isolated at times. But this community shows that we are all in this together.

A republic only survives when ordinary people decide to hold it up, and you hold it up every single day, so thank you.

From my family to yours, I hope you had a great Thanksgiving, and thank you for letting me into your home every day. If this one meant something to you, hit like, share it with someone who needs to see it, and subscribe so we can keep this fight going together.

Next week we’re back with our regularly scheduled programming. Have a great weekend and I’ll see you all soon. Take care.