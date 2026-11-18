Hey everybody. Welcome back. Thanks for being here.

Our top story today. The final Senate race of the 2026 midterms has finally come to an end, and it’s another win for the Democrats. Democratic challenger Mary Peltola has defeated Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan by about 12,500 votes. It’s the Democrats’ ninth Senate flip of the cycle. That brings their majority to 56 seats come January, with Republicans holding just 44 seats. Of course, the president continues to claim the Alaska Senate race was fraudulent, and his Justice Department says its criminal investigation will continue.

We’ll also get into the giant Russian flag hanging in the middle of Atlanta, a rough confirmation hearing for Trump’s pick to run the Navy, America losing its measles-free status after 26 years, and Trump rushing to put a loyalist in charge of auditing his own administration before the Democrats take over.

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Let’s get to it.

1. Democrats Flip Ninth Senate Seat

The Associated Press called the race last night for Mary Peltola, two weeks after Election Day. She finished with 50.1 percent of the vote. That number is important because Alaska uses ranked-choice voting, and a candidate who clears 50 percent wins outright. She’ll be the first Alaska Native to serve in the United States Senate, and the first Democrat to win a Senate race in Alaska since 2008. This is a state Trump carried by 13 points just two years ago.

The president has spent weeks claiming that the other Dan Sullivan on the ballot was a Democratic plant who would cost the senator his seat. His Justice Department sued to block the result, and prosecutors confirmed a criminal investigation days before the election.

Well, now we have the numbers. The other Dan Sullivan received about 4,700 votes. Peltola won by about 12,500. Even if every one of those votes had gone to the senator, he still would have lost by more than 7,500.

That hasn’t changed anything for the president. As recently as Monday he was still arguing that Sullivan would win if you added up the votes for what he calls the fake candidates. And it hasn’t changed anything at the Justice Department. Last week the attorney general said, “The priority of investigating a criminal potential fraud doesn’t stop because of the election, no matter who wins or loses.” After the race was called last night, a spokesman said the department stands by that.

Senator Sullivan hasn’t conceded either. His campaign says it wants to wait until the results are certified next week.

Look, nobody loves political games like this. But both parties have been playing them for about a hundred years, and it’s not a crime on its own. It’s really not that different from getting an independent or a third-party candidate into a race to peel off some votes.

Republicans did it to Peltola herself just two years ago. When she was running for reelection to the House, a man sitting in a federal prison in New York got on the ballot as a Democrat. Her party sued to get him off, and the Alaska Republican Party went to court to keep him on. I don’t remember the president calling for anybody’s prosecution over that one. And this year, in the Senate race, the other Dan Sullivan didn’t even make a difference. He could have gotten zero votes and Peltola still wins.

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2. MAGA Puts Russia First Again

I posted about this last night on social media, but it’s such a disgrace that I want to mention it here too. Take a look at this picture.

That’s a massive Russian flag hanging from a triumphal arch. Any guesses on where this photo was taken? Moscow? St. Petersburg? Wrong. That’s the Millennium Gate in Atlanta. A Russian flag the size of a building is flying in the United States of America.

The man who put it there is Rodney Cook Jr. He created the foundation that built the gate. He’s also the chairman of the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts, the panel that signs off on monuments and buildings in Washington. Trump put him on the commission in 2021 and brought him back this year as chairman. The commission then promptly approved the White House ballroom. Cook has also lent his public support to the president’s massive arch in Arlington. In short, he’s MAGA’s top guy on monuments.

The flag was for Alexander Darchiev, Putin’s ambassador to Washington, who died last week. The embassy said Darchiev and Cook “met numerous times,” to work on “the restoration of cultural and humanitarian ties,” and that Russia is “deeply grateful to our American colleague for his compassion and friendly support.”

Cook’s affection for Russia was clear long before the flag went up. In June, he went to the St. Petersburg forum and showed off the ballroom and arch designs, along with a photo of his Atlanta house, which he built to look like a Russian country estate. He told them “This is my dacha where I live in Atlanta.” You really can’t make this stuff up. The Financial Times reported he also met privately with senior Kremlin officials.

What did all this flattery get him with the ambassador? Nothing. Darchiev was a fierce critic of the United States throughout Russia’s war in Ukraine. And last December he declined to testify before the Senate about Russia’s abduction of Ukrainian children.

It’s the same old story. MAGA will swear up and down that the appeasement and flattery is all strategy. They’ll insist that Kushner and Witkoff are sipping wine with Putin in the name of peace. But it’s been two years, and there’s not a deal in sight. None of this is part of some grand strategy. These guys like Russia. They envy Russia. Trump envies Putin, and his subordinates envy the oligarchs. And that’s how you get the flag of a country terrorizing Europe under an American arch. So much for America first.

3. Senators Grill Trump’s Navy Pick

Hung Cao has been acting Navy secretary since April, after the president fired the last one for his inability to deliver the president’s “Trump-class” battleships. Cao is a retired captain who served in Iraq, Afghanistan and Somalia. He’s certainly more qualified than the average MAGA stooge, but that doesn’t exempt him from accountability. Yesterday was his confirmation hearing, and Democrats had a field day. Their first topic was mental health.

Tragically, eight sailors in the Abraham Lincoln strike group tried to end their own lives during the group’s 322-day deployment. In August the Navy denied there was a mental health crisis. Two days later it sent more counselors. Cao didn’t tell Congress about the eight attempts until September, after Senator Gillibrand wrote him a letter. Yesterday he called them “eight suicide mitigations.” Democrats weren’t having it. Here’s Senator Gillibrand:

She’s got a point. Jumping off the flight deck of an aircraft carrier isn’t like going off a diving board. That sailor took an almost seven-story fall into the sea. He did it after the deployment had caused him to miss the birth of his daughter.

Republicans were impatient with the acting secretary, too. Senator Mike Rounds from South Dakota wanted to know why his Democratic colleagues weren’t invited to classified discussions during the appropriations process. Democrats also learned the Navy relieved a submarine’s leadership after a possible underwater collision and never told them. Rounds told Cao: “I want a commitment from you that we move this back to a bipartisan basis when it comes to sharing critical information in the defense of this country.” Cao said he’d work with both sides, but Democrats weren’t convinced. Tammy Duckworth went further: “I cannot vote for you because you’re going to be another yes man.” The rest of her colleagues came to the same conclusion.

Democrats on the committee, many of whom served themselves, deserve more than getting locked out of briefings. More importantly, our sailors deserve a secretary who sees an attempted suicide as a tragedy, not as a successful mitigation. But Cao would rather claim credit than address the terrible conditions that drove those eight sailors to the brink.

4. Measles Returns Under RFK Jr.

Yesterday, the Pan American Health Organization announced the United States has lost its measles elimination status. We’d held it since 2000. Elimination means the virus isn’t circulating here on its own. The U.S. failed that test because a single chain of transmission, which had emerged in West Texas, kept spreading for more than a year.

When the news broke, the director of the CDC offered a sharp response: the designation doesn’t protect Americans, vaccination does. She’s not wrong. But here’s the deal. Vaccinations are exactly what her boss, RFK Jr, has spent two years undermining.

As Health Secretary, RFK Jr. has personally pushed vaccine skepticism, reviving the long-debunked claim that vaccines cause autism. Families got the message. Vaccine exemptions for kindergartners hit a record high last school year. MMR coverage fell to 92.4 percent. That’s below the 95 percent it takes to keep measles from spreading.

What’s more, Kennedy has pushed bogus alternative medical solutions. He falsely claimed the measles vaccine hadn’t been “safely tested.” Then, during the West Texas outbreak, he promoted vitamin A and cod liver oil as treatments. Remember when his boss suggested injecting disinfectant to treat Covid?

Kennedy insists his department is outperforming expectations amid a global measles epidemic. But his anti-vax campaign has done lasting damage. In 2024, the U.S. had 285 measles cases. Last year, we had 2,289. This year? 5,412. That’s the most since 1991. It’s hard to argue with those numbers.

Even some Republicans have had enough. Senator Bill Cassidy voted to push Kennedy through the committee, after assurances he’d leave the vaccine schedule alone. Now he’s regretting that decision.

Look, RFK Jr. came into this job promising to make America healthy again. Health care was going to get cheaper and the junk was coming out of our food. Neither one has happened. What has he delivered? The return of a disease this country eliminated 26 years ago. Great work!

5. Trump Rushes Loyalist Into GAO

The Government Accountability Office, or the GAO, is Congress’s auditor. It tells lawmakers whether the executive branch is following the law. As you might imagine, the office has been very busy.

Over the last two years, it has found that this administration’s budget office broke the law by withholding money Congress approved. Some of those rulings hit the White House budget office directly.

The head of the GAO serves a 15-year term. The last one retired at the end of 2025. That gave Trump an opportunity. And he took it.

Normally, a bipartisan commission of congressional leaders sends the president a list of candidates. The point is to keep the office independent from partisan influence. This time, Senate Republicans rushed the process, allowing the president to skip that step.

On Monday, he nominated Eric Ueland. He’s the deputy director at the Office of Management and Budget. That’s the very office the GAO keeps finding in violation of spending law. In fact, Ueland worked directly under Russ Vought on those efforts. He’s also been a Trump loyalist since the president’s first term.

The hearing is set for tomorrow. Senate Republicans want Ueland confirmed before January 3rd, when Democrats take control of the Senate.

But not every Republican is on board. Senator Susan Collins told a reporter, “I don’t know if it’s a bipartisan pick.” Senator John Curtis’ office gave a firmer answer. It said the nomination is “too partisan” for a job built to be independent. At least somebody has some common sense.

Thom Tillis says he’s “not a fan” either, for a different reason. He’s pressed the budget office for proof of what DOGE actually saved. It still hasn’t produced any. Tillis says either the office can’t answer that simple question, or “they don’t have an answer.” If Ueland is confirmed, it’s likely won’t ever have to answer.

And listen, the stakes go well beyond this administration. This is a 15-year job. If Ueland is confirmed, he could run the GAO until 2041. That’s long after Trump leaves office. And it’s not hard to guess how he’d run it. With a Republican in the White House, expect a watchdog that looks the other way. With a Democrat? Expect one that barks at just about everything.

Other stories that caught my eye:

A new federal audit found that four major AI chatbots could be pushed into helping plan attacks. The Government Accountability Office released the report at the request of Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire. According to the New York Times, researchers tested ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Grok, using common workarounds to get past built-in safeguards. Two models offered help either building or detonating an improvised explosive device. Two others produced plans to attack the electrical grid, which the report says took less than 12 hours to produce. The GAO did not say which models failed which tests. All four companies said they take safety seriously and have tightened protections in newer releases. Hassan said the report shows “the A.I. public safety threat is no longer theoretical.” She takes over the Senate Homeland Security Committee next year and plans an early hearing on AI risks, with legislation as the goal. The Trump administration has mostly left the industry to police itself.

Mississippi Senator-elect Scott Colom asked Nike to reward his state’s top students, and Nike took the idea national. On November 16, Colom suggested that Nike give custom Air Force 1s to every Mississippi high school valedictorian, arguing the shoes could motivate students to “hit the books.” On Tuesday, Nike’s store account replied “we’ll do you one better,” extending the offer to 2026–27 valedictorians across the country.

Nike has not said which shoe it will offer, how students can claim a pair, or how it will decide who qualifies. Colom also asked that the design honor Hiram Revels, Mississippi’s first Black senator. Colom, who unseated Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith this month, will be the first Black senator elected by Mississippi voters since Revels and the Reconstruction era.

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