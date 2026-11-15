Sunday Extra (Video): Democrats Just Won Congress. Here Are 3 Mistakes That Could Cost Them

In 2010, I arrived in Washington as part of a Republican wave that flipped 63 House seats and handed my party control of Congress. I remember the excitement, the optimism, the orientation meetings, and the feeling that we were about to change everything.

I also remember what happened next.

Now, 16 years later, Democrats have their own wave. Republicans are packing up their offices, Democrats are preparing to take the gavels, and a new majority is getting ready to exercise some of the most consequential powers in Washington. But here’s what I learned from my own experience: Winning a majority is one thing. Keeping it is something entirely different.

In this special Sunday In-Depth, I’m breaking down the three biggest mistakes Democrats must avoid if they want to make their majority matter—and survive the next election. From forgetting the kitchen-table issues that actually drive voters, to confusing legitimate congressional oversight with political revenge, to making the dangerous assumption that voters have given them a permanent mandate, the warning signs are already there.

And I’m not suggesting Democrats ignore the corruption, abuses of power, or serious questions surrounding the Trump administration. Quite the opposite. As someone who served on the January 6th Committee, I know how powerful congressional oversight can be when it’s done right. But there’s a difference between following the evidence and chasing a predetermined conclusion.

The biggest lesson I learned in Congress is simple: The majority doesn’t belong to the party that wins. It belongs to the voters who lent it to them.

Democrats have an extraordinary opportunity. They also have an extraordinary ability to blow it.

I’ve seen this movie before. Let’s talk about how it ends—and how Democrats can write a different ending this time.

Watch the full Sunday In-Depth analysis below, and tell me in the comments: What’s the one thing Democrats absolutely must get right with their new majority?