Emergency Video: To Everyone Who Refused to Bend the Knee: This Is Your Victory.

Last night was a political earthquake. To everyone who stood up, refused to bend the knee, and fought for American democracy: this victory belongs to you. But we’re not finished.

What a night. I don’t think I’ve ever felt quite this vindicated. After years of watching Republicans surrender their principles, watching good people threatened and attacked for telling the truth, and watching Donald Trump and his allies use power to intimidate anyone who dared stand against them, the American people delivered a massive rejection. And not just a rejection of Trump, but of the cruelty, corruption, arrogance, and authoritarianism that have defined MAGA. From Texas to races across the country, voters sent a message that couldn’t be clearer: We’ve had enough. And to Stephen Miller, Pete Hegseth, and the Republicans who thought they could gerrymander their way into permanent power, I have just two words: See ya.

But this video isn’t just about celebrating. It’s about saying thank you. To the Republicans and former Republicans who refused to bend the knee, to the Democrats who welcomed us into the fight, to the candidates who put their names on the ballot, and especially to all of YOU who refused to give up when things looked hopeless. You made a difference. I also want to talk about what comes next, because as incredible as this victory is, it isn’t the end. I compare last night to Gettysburg: a massive turning point, but not the end of the war. We still have work to do, corruption to expose, institutions to rebuild, and allies like Ukraine to stand beside. Last night proved that MAGA can be beaten. Now we have to make sure it stays beaten.