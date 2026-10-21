Trump Isn't Just Abandoning Ukraine. He's Helping Putin.

Scheduling note: On Friday, at 11:00 central/12:00 eastern I will be doing a Live with Phillips P. OBrien about Ukraine. I don’t do many lives anymore because I feel there’s too many alerts and emails that go along with them, but this one is important. Be sure to tune in if you’re interested… or the recording will be sent after…AK

Over the past few months, something extraordinary and deeply disturbing has been happening in American foreign policy. The United States, once the leader of the free world and the country that helped defeat the Soviet Union, is increasingly making decisions that benefit Vladimir Putin while undermining Ukraine’s ability to defend itself. From easing sanctions on Russian energy to restricting critical weapons transfers, pressuring Ukraine to stop striking Russian oil infrastructure, and attacking President Zelensky, the pattern is impossible to ignore. And yet, where are the Republicans who spent their careers telling us how tough they were on Russia?

In this video, I walk through the actions of the Trump administration and explain why they matter. Russia has suffered staggering casualties and still occupies less than a fifth of Ukraine after years of war. Ukraine has demonstrated that Putin can be defeated. But instead of helping bring that defeat about, Trump is making it easier for Russia to continue its aggression. This isn’t about being a Democrat or a Republican. It’s about whether America still stands for freedom, democracy, and the principle that powerful dictators don’t get to conquer their neighbors. Ronald Reagan would be horrified by what his party has become. And history will not be kind to those who remained silent.

Watch the full video, and please share it with someone who needs to understand what’s actually happening.