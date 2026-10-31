Interview: He Took Down Theranos. Now He's Warning Us Again.

What does it really cost to do the right thing? More important today than ever.

I had the privilege of sitting down with Tyler Shultz, the young whistleblower who helped expose the massive fraud behind Theranos and Elizabeth Holmes.

At just 22 years old, Tyler stood up against one of Silicon Valley’s most powerful companies, risking his career, his family’s financial security, and even his relationship with his grandfather, former Secretary of State George Shultz.

We talked about the incredible personal cost of telling the truth, how powerful people become complicit in lies, and why courage is so rare when it matters most. We also discussed the new Elizabeth Holmes documentary, her apparent attempt to rehabilitate her image, and the disturbing parallels between the culture of Theranos and what we’re seeing in American politics today.

This is about much more than Theranos. It’s about integrity, accountability, and what happens when one person refuses to go along with a lie.

Tyler is a genuine hero, and this is a conversation worth watching.

Share