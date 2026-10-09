EMERGENCY VIDEO: Pete Hegseth Wants America to Watch an Execution

In 2009, Nidal Hasan murdered 13 people at Fort Hood, Texas. He was convicted, sentenced to death, and now the military is preparing to carry out that sentence.

I have absolutely no sympathy for Hasan. None.

But Pete Hegseth wants to go a step further. He’s pushing for a firing squad, at Fort Hood, at approximately the same time of day as the original massacre. And the Pentagon has announced plans to livestream the execution.

Think about that.

The Secretary of Defense wants Americans to tune in and watch their military execute a prisoner.

I spent years serving in the military, including deploying to Iraq. I understand the necessity of lethal force. But I also understand something that seems increasingly lost in today’s political culture: Killing is not entertainment. And cruelty is not strength.

There’s a profound difference between carrying out a lawful sentence and turning death into a public spectacle.

This isn’t about defending Hasan. It’s about defending the standards, discipline, and professionalism of the United States military. It’s about defending out soul.

In this emergency video, I explain why Hegseth’s plan should trouble Americans, including those who support the death penalty.

Watch the full video, and let me know what you think: Is a public execution transparency and justice, or is it political theater?

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