Hey everybody. Welcome back. Thanks for being here.

Our top story today. The outages keep spreading. In less than a week we’ve seen 12,000 canceled flights and major outages at Microsoft, United and four of the country’s biggest banks. Asked about the outages in Manila, the president said “it’s life.” Nobody in his government can tell you exactly what’s causing this, and Trump doesn’t seem all that interested in finding out.

We’ll also get into Sean Duffy’s very bad week, the divide over China inside the president’s own cabinet, GOP Senators pushing back on Trump’s support for Jensen Huang, and two court rulings that stopped Trump from punishing universities he doesn’t like.

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Let’s get to it.

1. Outages Spread as Trump Shrugs

Let’s take a look back on the past few days. On Thursday, Microsoft went down for nearly a full day. That was just the first warning. On Friday, the FAA grounded every flight departure in the country, resulting in more than 12,000 cancellations. Yesterday, United Airlines had its own system outage. And then customers of Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank all reported online banking problems.

Everybody has a different reason for why these things are happening. And nobody seems to know if they are connected. The FAA points at a router in Arkansas. Chase says a bug. Here’s the secretary of Homeland Security:

Then he went on Hannity and said a tech expert told him AI-written code is moving faster than old systems can handle, and he’s 98 percent certain it’s not an attack. So the official explanation from the man protecting the homeland is a guess he got from a guy, with a confidence number he made up on television.

Now the president, landing in Manila this morning, was asked about the outages:

Look, I don’t know what’s causing this. Maybe AI code is breaking old systems. Maybe it’s something else. But here’s the reality: nobody in charge seems to know either.

And even if they did, it would be difficult to know what to believe or whether anything was under control. Trump and his allies have spent years spewing lies masked as the truth. So when something actually breaks, nobody knows who to believe. And at this point, every explanation sounds like a spin.

Not to mention, handling a crisis takes experienced people. Many of those career civil servants have been fired by this administration. And they have been replaced with loyalists who only know how to say yes to Donald Trump.

That’s not leadership. That’s a government that simply doesn’t know what it’s doing.

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2. Duffy Caught Slacking

Before politics, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy was a reality TV star. But it turns out he never really quit. While running the department, he also starred in his own show called “The Great American Road Trip” alongside his wife and kids. For seven months. This is how he described the show:

Duffy later defended the show. He argued that he only filmed the show during weekends. He added that he hadn’t used taxpayer money. But someone had to foot the bill. That came out of the pockets of corporate sponsors. Some of the biggest ones? Toyota, Boeing, United Airlines, Royal Caribbean, and Shell. Each is regulated by his department.

An ethics group filed a complaint with the inspector general. Pete Buttigieg, who had the same job under the Biden Administration, called the project “brutally out of touch” and an “embarrassment.”

Duffy was in the spotlight again last week after Friday’s ground stop, which showed him to be a total hypocrite. During the Biden administration, Duffy slammed the FAA for requesting more money after a similar issue froze planes for a few hours. Now that he’s the boss, he’s more than willing to throw money at the problem. Take a look at this compilation the Daily Show put out.

So Duffy wants you to believe that the Biden people were clowns who were slacking off, and he’s the one that really needs all the cash. Meanwhile, he spent seven months touring the country with camera crews and corporate donors instead of doing the work to prevent something like this from happening.

Duffy is right about one thing. Americans deserve competent leadership at DOT. They deserve a secretary who’s focused on their family trips, not off on one of his own.

3. Trump’s Cabinet Implodes Over China

Today the President landed in Manila to meet with ASEAN and Quad leaders. Afterwards, he’ll fly to China for an unprecedented three-way meeting with Putin and Xi.

On the plane, just a couple rows apart, will be Scott Bessent and Howard Lutnick, two cabinet secretaries at war over China policy. On Friday, Bessent backstabbed Lutnick on live TV, blaming his department for failing to sanction Megaspeed and prevent advanced chips from getting to China. Feeling the pressure, Commerce finally closed a loophole that let Chinese companies bypass chip sanctions by renting from data centers in Southeast Asia. But the press release made clear that Lutnick went down fighting. It said the rule was “written by and at the direction of the Department of Treasury and the National Security Council.” A former Commerce official from the Bush years said he’d never seen an agency disavow its own rule in that way, comparing it to “open mutiny.”

So why is Lutnick so reluctant? Well, Cantor Fitzgerald, the firm he ran for decades and handed to his sons, helped raise as much as a billion dollars for the company building a data center in Malaysia. That data center plans to rent to a Chinese tech giant. Legal, profitable, and exactly the arrangement the new rule targets.

Trump himself seems to go back and forth on the China threat. On the South Lawn yesterday, he told reporters “One wants to be friendly with China, and one wants to have a blowup with China. Both are acceptable, but they’re different views.” Then: “I don’t think you want to insult China just before you get there.”

Where’s the fire? In 2016, Trump made his name bashing China for stealing American jobs and flooding American markets. In 2020, he called COVID the “China virus.” He wasn’t afraid of insulting China back then. So what happened?

He lost a trade war. He got bogged down in Iran. He neglected the region that his own Pentagon identifies as our top priority. And then his own people rejected him in the midterm elections.

Trump is weak. But it’s not only because of his failures as president and the division in his administration. He’s weak because of his character: his greed, and his tendency to put personal relationships over the security of the American people.

4. Trump Sides With Disgraced CEO

Yesterday, Trump laid it on the line for Huang. The former Nvidia CEO had resigned after a series of affairs became public, including one with an alleged Chinese spy. But cheating? That’s hardly a deal breaker for the president, even if it threatens national security.

President Trump dismissed reports about the spy, which happened to come from his own intelligence agencies. He told reporters, “I don’t know that she is a spy,” before explaining that any beautiful woman from China is assumed to be a spy.

Then, Trump sympathized with Huang. “He has a family situation, which is a rough deal. And what he wants to do is sell chips.” A rough deal? Huang is a tech billionaire who made a series of dumb decisions that destroyed his family and career. And he may have put the country’s national security at risk in the process.

Before heading to Asia, the president floated his final pitch: Huang “has learned a big lesson” and he should be reinstated. That’s a popular opinion in Silicon Valley. More than 188,000 people in the tech industry signed a letter for Huang’s return, including Elon Musk.

But it’s far less popular within the president’s party. When Politico asked Republican senators about his potential reinstatement, nine of them dismissed the idea. In fact, they gave a pretty hard no. Senator John Cornyn said, “I think it’s a horrible idea. This isn’t about sex, this isn’t about spies. This is about giving the crown jewels of our technology to our adversary.” John Curtis was more blunt. He said, “This is probably one of the worst ideas I’ve heard.” And as for Thom Tillis? He just laughed and walked away.

Trump has torn into people for far, far less. Yet he’s ready to forgive Huang. That tells you how much he cares about his values and his country. Short answer: not much at all. What he does care about is his bank account. And Trump owns at least 13 million dollars in Nvidia stock. That means Huang’s comeback is also Trump’s portfolio.

5. Trump’s University Attacks Collapse

Yesterday, the Supreme Court refused to hear the administration’s appeal in the University of California grants case. Not one justice noted a dissent.

Here’s the backstory. In early 2025, several government agencies canceled research grants to Berkeley scientists. How did they pick them? The government admitted in court it searched grant titles for keywords like diversity, gender, and Covid-19. Find the word, cut the money. That was their approach.

Six researchers sued. In May, the Ninth Circuit ruled that canceling grants because of a study’s viewpoint likely violates the First Amendment. Now that ruling stands. The Justice Department says it will keep fighting, as if it has the resources to fight another losing battle.

That’s not the only loss the courts handed the Trump administration yesterday. A federal judge in Boston threw out its time limit on foreign students. For decades, a student visa has lasted as long as you’re enrolled. A new Homeland Security rule capped it.

The judge, a Bush appointee, wrote, “The statute simply does not grant DHS such broad and open-ended authority to undermine the F-1 visa program.” The department’s top lawyer shot back that the ruling lets students “come on a student visa, take one class per semester, and stay here for decades.”

And listen, these attacks have done damage. PhD students are leaving the country at record rates. Meanwhile, universities expect 111,000 fewer international students this fall. We spent decades building a system the world wanted to join. And it’s crumbling.

But both attacks met the same end. One got thrown out by a Supreme Court with three Trump-appointed justices. None of the justices even bothered to respond. The other got thrown out by a Republican-appointed judge.

And in the process, both cases sent the same message: this administration is pushing past the limits of the law. At least the courts are keeping it in check.

Other stories that caught my eye:

Senior Army officers spent months warning the Pentagon about Iranian Shahed drones, but a new Atlantic investigation says they were ignored. On March 1, the second day of the war with Iran, a Shahed drone crashed through the roof of a logistics center in Kuwait. Six American service members were killed. Months earlier, Army officers had sent detailed reports up the chain of command about cheap Ukrainian interceptors that shoot down Shaheds more than 90 percent of the time. They urged commanders in the Middle East to deploy them. Several of those officers have since been fired or forced into early retirement. Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell called it “disgusting” to suggest the military was unprepared. “We always protect our bases and our people,” he said. Ukraine’s interceptors cost a few thousand dollars each; a single Patriot missile costs several million. The U.S. has used nearly three-quarters of its Patriot stockpile since the war began. Eight months after the Kuwait strike, the military still hasn’t set up the network of sensors and interceptors Ukraine uses.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin took a government plane from Washington to Baton Rouge on Saturday to watch LSU play Texas. That was one day after the FAA grounded every departing flight in the country, and about 1.5 million Americans were still trying to rebook canceled trips. DHS says the law requires him to fly on a government aircraft so he has secure communications in an emergency, and that he pays for personal travel like this himself. The department also points out that he took off almost a full day after the airspace reopened. Friday’s shutdown was the first nationwide ground stop since January 2023, and it came from a communications failure at multiple air traffic control centers. Mullin also watched the game from the suite of Bollinger CEO Ben Bordelon, whose company has billions of dollars in DHS contracts.

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