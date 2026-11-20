Hey everybody. Happy Friday. Thanks for being here.

Our top story today. Remember right after the midterms, when JD Vance came out and said the Iran war is why Republicans lost? Well, turns out the president didn’t like that very much. The Times reports he’s been complaining to aides that Vance should’ve been defending him instead, and in those same conversations he keeps talking up Marco Rubio. Now Vance is trying to clean things up, swearing he and the president are on the same page.

We’ll also get into the Justice Department giving up on its Alaska lawsuit, the phone call Trump made from Air Force One right after meeting with Putin, Trump losing his grip on Republicans in the Senate, and the White House admitting its top cyber official wasn’t qualified for the job.

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Let’s get to it.

1. Vance Tweet Backfires

The day after the midterms, JD Vance took to X with his own analysis of the loss. In short, Vance said Republicans lost because of the Iran War.

The president didn’t push back, insisting the war was the right decision while agreeing it cost him votes. But soon after, Vance was pulled off the peace talks and sent on a wild goose chase for fraud. Now the Times reports that Trump has been rethinking Vance’s tweet, telling aides and allies that he should have explicitly said going to war was the right decision.

In the same conversations, the president is bringing up Marco Rubio, calling him a strong candidate. In contrast to Vance, Rubio has been a staunch defender of the war in Iran, despite his limited involvement. Trump has clearly been impressed by Rubio during his Asia tour. In Manila, he asked the press: “How hot is Marco, right? Is Marco doing a great job? He’s been fantastic.”

Vance hasn’t given up on trying to be the favorite. On Fox this week, he insisted there was no daylight between him and the president. But Vance has been on the record about this issue far too many times. Here’s a clip from November of 2025, just four months before the war started.

That was the real JD Vance. When the war started, he pushed down those principles to become the face of the war. The tweet was the mask slipping away, if only for a moment. But Trump noticed.

This is why many called Vance the biggest loser of the midterms. Many of the young Republicans that would have supported him over Marco Rubio have left the movement over the Iran War. But the boss isn’t happy either.

It’s the trap vice presidents always fall into, and no one deserves it more than Vance. He sold his soul to get this job, and he’s finally reaping the consequences.

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2. Trump’s Alaska Lawsuit Collapses

As we talked about earlier this week, Peltola beat incumbent Senator Sullivan by 12,500 votes. The decoy candidate that Republicans were up in arms about only got 4,700. Trump personally ordered the DOJ to sue in case Sullivan lost. The judge tossed the suit, but the government appealed.

Yesterday it threw in the towel. In a filing to the Ninth Circuit, a top DOJ lawyer admitted the case was moot, acknowledging that “there no longer exists any means” to figure out how many voters accidentally went for the decoy.

One small correction. There never was. Ballots are anonymous. They were anonymous in October, when the president ordered the lawsuit. That’s why the judge threw out the case in the first place.

The criminal investigation is still technically open. Hundreds of subpoenas have already been sent out. But the DOJ has admitted it may not produce any charges.

The DOJ should have never been involved, and it probably wouldn’t have stepped in without Trump’s marching orders. The decision to drop the appeal makes that clear. This is not a department that gives up easily. But the goal here wasn’t to win. It was to introduce chaos with federal involvement. And that kind of behavior is far more dangerous than any trick the Democrats can play.

3. Putin Plays Trump Again

While flying home from Shenzhen last night, the president called into a meeting in Berlin. Zelensky was in the room. European leaders from the coalition backing Ukraine were there too. And then there were the U.S. envoys, Witkoff and Kushner.

Four European officials described the call to Politico. Trump told the room Putin is tired. He said Putin is ready for a deal he wouldn’t have taken a few months ago. Then the president made an appeal to the Europeans. Why should they spend “billions and billions” on Ukraine? That money, he said, could go to their “wonderful countries.” What an elegant proposal for peace.

European leaders didn’t know what to make of it. It’s hard to take Trump at his word. He’s a serial liar who’s easy to manipulate. Poland’s prime minister came close to saying it. He said the room took Trump’s optimism “very cautiously,” adding that the president’s “belief in Putin’s goodwill seems unshakable,” even without any facts to support it.

At a later press conference, Kushner went further. He said Putin is now “comfortable” with the idea that “any security guarantee for Ukraine would be based on Article 5.” That’s the principle that an attack on one is an attack on all. Kushner also said Putin is open to the U.S. extending that guarantee to Ukraine.

That’s hard to believe. The prospect of Ukraine getting that protection is part of why Putin invaded in the first place.

Here’s the deal. Trump’s speed-dial diplomacy and Kushner’s press conference left more questions than answers. But one thing is very, very clear. Russia isn’t easing up.

After Ukraine’s strike on the Crimea bridge, Putin said “There will be no negotiations.” He’s acting like he means it. Last night, Russia launched an attack that lasted over ten hours. About 400 drones and more than 100 missiles rained down. Of the 27 ballistic missiles fired, Ukraine only shot down three. It’s running out of Patriot interceptors, so Russia’s attacks are getting deadlier. This one hit three bridges in Kyiv, a hospital in Kharkiv, and knocked out power across the country.

Trump said Putin is tired. That he wants to negotiate a deal. But here’s my take. Putin has played Trump like a fiddle since the day he took office. And he did it again in Shenzhen. He’s not backing down from this war, not while he can use the president to press his advantage over Ukraine. And he has two more years of a friendly White House to do it.

4. GOP Senators Reject Trump Picks

Earlier this month, Trump posted on social media that it was “very important for the U.S. Senate to confirm all of our pending 161 nominations, including 25 Federal Judges.”

But the window is rapidly closing for Trump’s nominees. Senate Republicans have a 53-47 edge until December 15th, when Senator-elect Sherrod Brown is sworn into office. The margin then becomes 52-48 until January 3rd when the Democrats take over.

Time is certainly a factor. But the nominees face an even greater hurdle. Many Senate Republicans don’t want them. And it only takes a small group to block a nomination.

This past week, we talked about Eric Ueland, a long-time Trump loyalist and deputy director of the OMB. The president wants him appointed as head of the Government Accountability Office, a watchdog agency that has conveniently ruled against his current office. While Ueland claims “I’m not here as a plant,” Senators Susan Collins, John Curtis, and Thom Tillis have each balked at the idea of his nomination.

But he isn’t the only one facing backlash. Senator Bill Cassidy stalled Trump’s nominee to lead the National Science Foundation. Cassidy explained the nominee didn’t stand up to RFK Jr. while running the CDC. Hegseth’s choices to lead the Army and Navy are stuck. And the White House didn’t even bother with Heidi Overton’s nomination to lead the FDA. They pulled her nomination before a committee vote.

When you listen to the confirmation hearings, it’s not surprising that even Republicans are unsure. Take Michael LoSapio. He’s nominated to run CISA, the agency that protects the power grid, the banks, and the voting machines. Blumenthal asked him a question of fact.

That’s the three step descent into denial. Plead ignorance, defend the president’s lies, offer distance from them. Some things never change. But it’s just as inexcusable now as it was six years ago.

And look, these Republican senators should have found their spine a long time ago. Many only found it once they were voted out of office. Once Trump could no longer hurt them. But the window is closing either way. On January 3rd, Democrats take over the Senate and these nominees will never have a chance.

5. Cyber Chief Had No Credentials

Yesterday, the White House pushed out Sean Cairncross, the national cyber director. That’s the person who’s supposed to coordinate the government’s response when major systems go down. Kirsten Davies, the Pentagon’s chief information officer, is stepping in as acting director.

Given the stretch of outages we’ve had here, it’s reasonable to take a hard look at things and make some changes. But according to Axios, a White House official said Cairncross was pushed out because he “lacked the strong cyber credentials to perform the job.”

Lacked cyber credentials? He’s the national cyber director. That seems like the bare minimum for this type of job. And it’s the kind of thing you catch in the hiring process, not more than a year after the guy started.

So why was he hired in the first place? Well, let’s look at the resume. Right before this, he was the chief operating officer of the Republican National Committee. Before that, he was the RNC’s chief counsel. And he was close to Susie Wiles, who was running the White House until Stephen Miller took over.

Ah, it all makes sense now.

When the president nominated him, the White House said he “brings extensive leadership experience.” Notice it didn’t say cyber experience. The Senate confirmed him anyway, 59 to 35.

Look, that’s how this administration fills jobs. Loyalty gets you in the door, and nobody checks whether you can do the work until something breaks. Cairncross didn’t hide his resume from anybody. They knew exactly who he was when they picked him, and they picked him anyway. And I promise you he isn’t the only one sitting in a job like that. That should worry all of us.

Some other stories that caught my eye…

Kirkland & Ellis, one of the country’s biggest law firms, has done $11.8 million in free legal work for the Trump administration under a deal made to avoid one of his executive orders. The firm disclosed the number in a seven-page letter to Congress, which The New York Times reviewed. The deal dates to April 2025, when Kirkland pledged $125 million in pro bono work. It was supposed to cover pro bono work for causes Trump supports, like veterans. Instead, the firm ended up working for the government itself. That amounts to 6,491 hours of work for the Commerce Department, the Pentagon, the Postal Service and other agencies. Kirkland says that’s legal under the Antideficiency Act, which bars the government from accepting free services Congress hasn’t paid for. “The Antideficiency Act regulates the conduct of executive branch officials, not private parties like Kirkland,” the firm said. Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Adam Schiff and Rep. Jamie Raskin are now pressing eight other firms that made deals to disclose their work.

Gavin Newsom came to Washington this week looking like a 2028 frontrunner, but the incoming Democratic class stole the show. The California governor spent the week on Capitol Hill asking for more federal wildfire recovery money. While he insisted he hasn’t decided whether to run, the trip still put him in front of the cameras and the Democrats whose support he’ll need. Democratic operatives say this month’s wins have also pushed back planned presidential launches. Nobody wants to be the first to move on from a historic victory. Newsom helped build that victory by redrawing California’s House maps in 2025 in response to Texas. As one Democratic operative put it, Newsom won the 2025 season of the 2028 primary. That’s not the season that counts.

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