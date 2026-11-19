Hey everybody. Welcome back. Thanks for being here.

Our top story today. Donald Trump sat down with Xi and Putin in Shenzhen this morning for around ninety minutes. They came out with a statement on reforming the UN and shielding heads of state from the International Criminal Court. With a war in Ukraine and China squeezing Taiwan, the one thing these three could agree on was protecting Putin. And while Trump was busy cozying up to his dictator friends, America’s actual allies got left on the sidelines.

We’ll also get into Elon Musk trying to walk away from MAGA, Markwayne Mullin’s disastrous hearing that reportedly got him benched from TV, a mystery company buying its way into dinner with the president, and the 32 million dollar defense stock Jared Kushner kept quiet until after the election.

So do me a favor. Like this video, share it with someone who needs to see it, and subscribe so you never miss an episode.

Let’s get to it.

1. Trump Sides With Dictators

Before a group session with Xi and Putin, the president paid a special visit to the dictator of Russia for a one-on-one meeting. Look at how he walked into the room:

“He’s my friend.” And it’s not just flattery. Look at that big grin on Trump’s face. He doesn’t smile like that for anybody. Not for America’s allies. Not even for the MAGA faithful. If you want to light up the president’s face, you clearly need a few war crimes under your belt.

Political repression also doesn’t hurt. And that brings us to Xi, who later joined Putin and Trump for a trilateral. The president said they were “really making history.” Xi told everyone to “abandon Cold War thinking.” Putin said the three countries share a duty to “preserve and strengthen” international law. The irony is obvious.

On denuclearization, the main agenda item, there was nothing but an agreement to “begin a dialogue.” Nothing on Ukraine either. Despite the limited deliverables, the talks clearly tired out our poor aging president. During the plenary session, he was dozing off.

For those of you listening, that was the president slumped over sleeping during Xi’s speech on free trade. Then it cuts to Mark Carney of Canada diligently taking notes. The contrast is striking, and almost certainly intentional. Our president is past his glory days, and Chinese state television wants the world to know it.

So Trump had a great time with his strongman buddies, then promptly fell asleep. But what about our allies? This is APEC, not some great power forum. And yet, Trump couldn’t even find time to meet with our closest ally in the region, giving the snub to Japan’s prime minister, who hosts 50,000 American troops in her country. Trump got the red carpet welcome, and other leaders got flowers, bands and cheering children. Japan’s leader got about a dozen Chinese troops, a retired foreign ministry official, and an eerily quiet airport. She also got pushed to the edge of the family photo. Neither Trump nor Xi gave her the time of day.

Once upon a time, Trump wouldn’t have stood for that treatment. His best friend on the world stage was Shinzo Abe. But every time the American people reject him and the courts slap him down, he finds less to love about democracy, and his admiration for autocrats like Xi and Putin grows. When he looks at them, he sees a fantasy of what his presidency could’ve been without pesky elections or court battles. That’s the presidency he’s always wanted.

Want to listen on the go?

2. MAGA’s Biggest Donor Bails

I put out a column on this today, but I want to cover it here as well. Yesterday at the New York Times DealBook conference, the world’s richest man reflected on his recent investments.

I would feel foolish too. According to the Times, Musk spent four 474 million dollars this cycle, the most any non-candidate has ever spent on an election. Almost half of that went to a doomed effort to rescue Ken Paxton.

The drubbing was so bad that Musk is now trying to hang up his MAGA hat. Have a listen.

Probably one of the most pathetic attempts to gaslight the American people that I’ve ever seen. And with Trump as president, that’s a high bar. I could play any number of clips here, but let’s go with this one from 2024.

There you have it. Not just MAGA, but dark MAGA. Spooky. And it wasn’t just talk. Musk was in the front row at the inauguration. He ran DOGE. He spent 290 million to elect the president and 474 million to defend him. And now, two weeks after the voters answered, he’s a moderate who’s not quite sure what MAGA even means.

Obviously, Musk is a weasel who’s now trying to run from the administration he campaigned for, spent for, and briefly helped run. But this is about more than one slippery trillionaire. We’re watching the money behind the movement walk away in real time. MAGA has a massive war chest, which is one of the reasons the movement is so persistent. But that money mostly comes from a few billionaires and tech barons. And I bet Musk won’t be the last one to head for the door.

3. White House Benches Mullin

Secretary Markwayne Mullin went before the House Homeland Security Committee for a routine hearing yesterday, where lawmakers questioned him on national security threats. This year, it hardly felt routine. Because Mullin had a lot to answer for.

Let’s start with Mullin’s record on immigration enforcement. Illegal immigration is usually treated as a national security issue. Under Mullin, the enforcement itself has become the threat. He has sent untrained, masked agents after people without accountability.

When Representative McIver pressed him on this issue, Mullin fell back on a familiar strategy: deny any wrongdoing, then deny the facts.

If this is what law enforcement looks like, an apology won’t cut it. We need an entirely new set of policies. Instead, he denies that his policies have gotten anyone killed. ICE and CBP agents have been involved in 11 fatal shootings.

That’s not all. Mullin was asked about his priorities during last week’s outages. Mullin said he was “98 percent” sure it wasn’t a cyberattack by an adversary. And when he was asked about his decision to fly to the LSU football game right after the FAA cancelled 12,000 flights, here’s how he defended that decision:

That’s quite the excuse. I don’t know about you guys, but I definitely would have been confused if Markwayne hadn’t gone to the LSU game. The only reason I was able to stay calm was because he made it there. Give me a break.

Look, family time matters. I get it. But public service means sacrifice, and this one shouldn’t have been hard. When the country faces a national security crisis, the Secretary of Homeland Security has a duty to stand at his post. Not in the stands at a football game.

Mullin’s disastrous week has landed him in hot waters. Politico reports that the administration has benched the secretary from TV appearances. Officials had been frustrated about how he talked about the outages and immigration enforcement. But the tipping point was Mullin’s Fox News appearance on Monday. He suggested the outages might be related to AI. His source was “one guy who is very smart with tech.”

Come Tuesday morning, White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller stepped in as the administration’s voice on the outages. Then Jay Clayton and Marco Rubio took over. The White House says it was all part of a coordinated strategy. That strategy? Anybody but Mullin.

4. Trump’s Crypto Dinner Exposed

Sunday night, President Trump will headline a gala at his golf club outside Washington. The guests are the 185 biggest holders of his meme coin. That’s the price of admission. Buy enough of Trump’s grift coin and you get a seat. And if you’re a VIP? You go home with a Trump watch and a Trump fragrance. And you stay single for the rest of your life.

The leaderboard is public, but it only shows wallets and usernames. There’s no formal guest list. So CBS tried to find out who’s coming.

The top buyer is a company called FastX. It’s less than a year old. It’s a subsidiary of GA Ventures, which has ties to Singapore. And its CEO goes by “Addy.” No last name. Sounds shady, right? Well Trump certainly doesn’t care. Because the company is filling his pockets.

In two months, FastX bought more than 2 million dollars of the coin. That’s nearly 1.8 million tokens, 66 percent more than the next-largest holder. It has Trump family ties, too. In October, FastX threw a yacht party at a crypto conference in Singapore. Eric Trump even gave a speech at that same conference.

What more, FastX is recruiting followers into what it calls the “Chinese $TRUMP coin community.” That community is hosted on Binance, an exchange that bars Americans. CBS tried to sign up from a U.S. computer. It was blocked automatically.

When it comes to Trump’s gala, FastX isn’t the exception. CBS looked at the top 130 wallets. 79 of them used exchanges that don’t allow U.S. customers. And they hold 8.8 million of the 9.5 million dollars on the board. That’s more than 90 percent.

So companies are buying a seat with the president and they are overwhelmingly foreign. That means two things. First, Trump is lining his pockets as per usual. He’s made more than a billion dollars from crypto since taking office. Last year, 635 million of it came from royalties on this coin alone. Second, foreign buyers are paying for access to the president. And we don’t know what they want in return.

The White House didn’t respond to CBS’s questions. Neither did FastX. Neither did the coin company. Everything is hush. And that silence says it all really.

5. Kushner Caught Hiding War Stock

According to new reporting from the Atlantic, Jared Kushner’s investment firm bought 32 million dollars of stock in a Connecticut defense contractor called Arxis. That firm, Affinity Partners, is funded with six billion dollars from Saudi and Emirati sovereign wealth funds.

Arxis makes parts for F-35s, Navy destroyers, nuclear submarines and missile defense systems. Nearly half of its revenue comes from defense and space. And the company is pretty open about what’s good for business. Its own prospectus tells investors that “ongoing global conflicts, coupled with the potential for future conflicts, have accelerated global defense investments.”

Now remember what Kushner’s day job is. He’s the president’s envoy for the Middle East and Ukraine. He’s the guy who is supposed to be ending those wars. And his firm bought the stock after he took that job.

But it gets worse. Firms the size of Affinity have to disclose their holdings to the SEC every quarter. When Affinity filed in August, Arxis wasn’t on the list. The firm didn’t add it until November 5th, which was two days after the midterms. Interesting timing there.

In the meantime, CNN reported in October that Kushner was profiting from the war in Gaza through an Israeli fund. He called the report misleading and said it wouldn’t distract him from “the work President Trump asked me to do: help end wars.” He owned a piece of Arxis when he wrote that.

Look, if Kushner thought this investment was fine, he would have disclosed it in August. Instead it showed up two days after the election. That tells you he knew exactly how it would look to voters. Corruption is a big part of why Republicans just got wiped out. When Democrats take over the committees in January, Kushner is going to have a lot of explaining to do. Under oath.

Some other stories that caught my eye:

Hours before sitting down with Xi Jinping on Chinese soil, President Trump told Fox News that the U.S. spies on China and that he wouldn’t ask Beijing to stop spying on us.

House Democrats nominated Hakeem Jeffries for speaker on Wednesday, putting him on track to become the first Black speaker in American history. The vote was held behind closed doors. Jeffries won 251 to 11 in a secret ballot, putting him well above the 218 votes he needs when the full House votes on January 3rd. Jeffries said the process let members judge him on his “track record, experience and vision.” He had no opponent, but he asked for a recorded vote anyway. Some incoming progressives had talked about forcing one. But Nancy Pelosi, the first woman to hold the gavel, voiced full support. She arrived at the vote chanting his name. Jeffries will take the gavel from Mike Johnson for the last two years of Trump’s term, giving Democrats control of the House agenda and its investigative committees.

Share