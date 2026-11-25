Hey everyone. Welcome back, and thanks for joining me for a special edition of The Kinzinger Report.

The Nvidia story that has consumed the news cycle this week deserves a closer look because its impacts are rippling across our political orbit. And it reinforces my views on Big Tech. While they have had every chance to get the advent of game changing technology right, they have fallen short at each and every turn. And frankly, I’m sick of it.

As you know, Nvidia’s board just put its former CEO Jensen Huang back in his job, less than two weeks after he resigned over a relationship with a woman who is suspected of working for Chinese intelligence. Now the president says he deserves credit for getting Huang his job back. Remember, Nvidia makes the chips at the center of the AI race with China, but when national security and the stock market collide, we now know which one this White House picks. And for an administration so concerned with socialism, it choosing to flex its big government muscles over private industry shows they really don’t know what the word means.

We will also get into why Donald Trump keeps treating the AI boom as more important than national security, the money swirling around him and this company, the growing questions about Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and how the powerful men in this story keep rushing to protect each other.

So please like this video, share it with someone who needs to see it, and subscribe so you never miss an episode.

Let’s get to it.

1. Nvidia Board Caves to Trump

Nvidia’s board voted unanimously to reinstate Jensen Huang after receiving what it called “input from senior levels of the United States government” that his return poses no national security risk.

Later, Donald Trump was asked by CNBC how Jensen got his job back, to which Trump replied, “I spoke to them, let me put it that way, and I convinced them.” Take a listen.

Huang resigned on November 12th after reports of multiple affairs, including one with Alice Huang, no relation, but a former executive at a company called Megaspeed. Megaspeed is a Singapore firm and a major Nvidia customer that the Justice Department is now investigating for possibly routing advanced chips to China. U.S. officials suspect Alice Huang of spying for Beijing, but China denies it.

Trump defended Jensen Huang from the start, saying he believed Huang when he said he had no idea about his mistress potentially being a spy.

Last week, Nvidia’s board chair said the board did not plan to bring Huang back. Then this weekend, CNN reports that Vice President Vance worked behind the scenes to assure the board that the administration saw no evidence of illegal conduct and no security risk. Semafor reports that Trump dialed in to a board meeting himself.

So a board that said no last week said yes this week, and the difference was a pressure campaign from the White House.

Want to listen on the go?

2. Trump Sells Out National Security

In his post about the news, Trump wrote that “The Country needs Jensen’s leadership at NVIDIA.”

Asked whether the stock slide played a role in his push, he noted that “probably so, but the bigger impact was the long term.” Probably? Definitely, but we’ll get into that later.

On national security, Trump told CNBC the government gave the board assurance, “at least with everything we know, and we know a lot.”

Let’s be clear, folks. That’s a hedge. The board’s investigation is still open, and multiple federal probes touch this company. The New York Times reports that Secretary of State Marco Rubio circulated a classified memo back in the spring about the counterintelligence risk. Trump says he was never told that Alice Huang was suspected of being a spy. But the Times says Rubio briefed him in person on Air Force One.

And this fits a pattern. Trump calls AI the “Golden Goose” and says communities that fight data centers will end up “backwards and poor.” Last December he opened the door to selling Nvidia’s H200 chips to China, with twenty-five percent of the sales going to the government.

The problem is, when you decide the AI boom is all that matters, every security warning along the way starts to look like a speed bump instead of a red light. Pretty soon you’re making national security exceptions for a company you’ve decided is untouchable. It’s a disgrace.

3. Trump Rescued His Own Investment

Nvidia gave one million dollars to Trump’s inauguration. It also reportedly gave twenty-five million dollars to the White House ballroom, which the Washington Post reported was tied for the largest gift on the donor list. Nvidia says that money went to a nonpartisan trust and had nothing to do with its business interests. Come on.

Then there are the president’s own financial disclosures. They list two Nvidia stock purchases in January and February of this year for between $1.5 million and $6 million combined, and somehow a week after the first one, the Commerce Department set up the framework for selling H200 chips to China. How convenient.

So maybe it’s not a mystery why the stock drop got his attention. Nvidia lost hundreds of billions of dollars in value after the scandal broke. The day Huang came back, the stock jumped thirty-one percent.

The White House says the president’s assets sit in a trust run by his children and there are no conflicts. Eric Trump says it’s all broad index funds. Sure!

Look, the money runs both directions between this president and this company. We used to call that a conflict of interest.

4. Trump's Cabinet Turns on Lutnick

Axios reported that Trump authorized a crackdown on companies diverting Nvidia chips to China three times this year, and that Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick stalled their implementation. Rubio, Bessent, Trade Representative Greer, and even Hegseth argued for the controls. Lutnick instead warned that it “will start a trade war with China.”

Bessent then went on CNBC and said a wide swath of the administration wanted Megaspeed on the export blacklist but it hadn’t been placed on it.

Semafor now reports that the administration added Megaspeed to Commerce’s entity list on Monday afternoon, the same day Huang was reinstated. Too little, too late. The damage was already done.

Now, follow the money. The New York Times reported that Cantor Fitzgerald, Lutnick’s old firm that is now run by his sons, has worked with companies building data centers in Southeast Asia, including one in Malaysia meant to serve a Chinese tech giant. The Times says it found no evidence that Cantor’s dealings shaped his decisions, and Commerce says he fully divested, but something doesn’t smell right. You have a Commerce Secretary who reportedly pushed for a weaker chip rule, one that would have spared that Malaysian data center, while his sons’ firm does business with the company behind it.

This has blown up in the administration’s face. Even Republicans are not waiting around. Senate Banking Chairman Tim Scott asked Lutnick to testify, and Lutnick has agreed, with December 10th reportedly the target date. Huang says he will testify in the coming weeks as well.

The bottom line is that a cabinet secretary’s family firm does business near the boundaries of the rules he is supposed to enforce. And a secretary accused of slow-walking those rules does not get the benefit of the doubt in any administration, let alone this one.

5. The Rich Protect Their Own

When the scandal broke, Trump’s first move was to call Huang to see how he was doing. He then said he believed Huang’s account, and when the board reinstated Huang this week Trump called him “a Great Patriot and National Treasure.”

Meanwhile, the White House says it has confidence in Lutnick even as his colleagues say he delayed enforcing directives from the president. As for the Nvidia board that changed its mind on Huang, Republican Senator John Curtis asked the obvious question: what changed?

When the powerful protect each other like they have up until this point, the public is the one left unprotected. The rich get richer, and crony capitalism takes off like a rocket.

That is the story of how the big tech world has operated during the AI race. Trade secrets are kept close to the vest by the powerful ones in industry, except for when there’s political capital to be thrown around. And they’ve got everyone believing that AI is an infallible source of opportunity we should put the real world on hold for.

6. Put Them Under Oath

This isn’t the first time big tech has dropped the ball. When I served on Energy and Commerce, one of the biggest issues we dealt with was social media and the damage algorithms were doing to our kids. These companies asked us to trust them then too. Now it’s AI chips and China, and the stakes are a whole lot higher.

I know how vital these chips are to us keeping an edge, and how much weaker we get when they end up in the wrong hands. So yes, I think regulation has a real role to play here if we want to keep people safe. When I was in Congress we were careful with this stuff, and now it’s been cheapened for a quick buck by this White House.

I am sick and tired of the disregard for the rules we’ve seen from the Trump circle. They act like nobility that answers to no one, and big tech is falling right in line behind them. These companies are just as culpable for the culture of corruption we’ve seen so far.

So let me tell you, I can’t wait for Democrats to take the majority in January. They’ll have the investigative power to get the truth out of this White House and this company. Jensen, Trump, Lutnick, all of them. We don’t deserve this kind of flouting of the rules from our nation’s leaders or its leading industry. Put them all under oath and let’s find out what really happened.

Well, that’s our special episode on the Nvidia mess. If you found it useful, please like, share, and subscribe so you never miss an episode. Tomorrow I will publish a column in the morning but we won’t have a show, so go spend some time with your friends and family. Have a great Thanksgiving!