Hey everybody. Welcome back. Thanks for being here.

Our top story today. The tariffs voters rejected are coming back. The Journal reports the administration will soon announce new duties on China, the EU, and 14 other countries, bringing rates back to where they were before the Supreme Court shot down Trump in February. Three weeks ago, Americans told this administration in no uncertain terms that prices were the problem. Trump clearly didn’t get the message.

We’ll get into the Republicans demanding answers on Nvidia, another deputy director of the FBI walking out, the DOJ admitting it deported an American citizen, and the Speaker begging his own members to show up for work.

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Let’s get to it.

1. Trump Ignores Voters On Tariffs

In February, the Supreme Court struck down the tariffs the president imposed under emergency powers. The government responded by refunding about 170 billion dollars, mostly to importers.

Now the administration is looking for another way to bring them back. Later this week, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer plans to announce the results of an investigation into industrial subsidies around the world. He’s citing Section 301 of the Trade Act, which allows the president to punish other countries for unfair trade practices.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the investigation would set up new tariffs on most goods from dozens of countries, including Japan, South Korea, and every member of the EU. The rates would roughly match last year’s. Countries that signed trade deals would pay 15 percent or less. Everyone else would pay more. And if a country doesn’t change its unfair policies, the administration could raise rates even higher.

Look, I’m not against trade enforcement. Plenty of foreign subsidies have hurt American manufacturing. But understand what’s happening here. The administration already tried this, and it led to higher prices for all of us.

Once the Supreme Court stepped in and ruled those tariffs were illegal, the corporations got the refunds. Even though they handed the costs off to all of us. Trump is obsessed with tariffs, so the administration is trying again. And the costs are going to land on us this time, too.

Want to listen on the go?

2. GOP Revolts Over Nvidia Deal

Yesterday we told you about Jensen Huang’s return to Nvidia after what seemed like a pressure campaign from the White House. Today the president further confirmed his involvement, telling CNBC he spoke “directly and indirectly” with the board and “made the deal.”

Republican China hawks were livid. John Cornyn wanted receipts, asking: “No national security risk? Based on what?” John Curtis wanted to know who in the government weighed in. And Don Bacon was puzzled at the president’s “inexplicable desire to save Huang.” The three Republican chairmen of Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, and the select committee on China put out a joint statement saying the board’s internal investigation didn’t erase the national security questions. John Kennedy summarized the mood among Republicans that are finding their spine. Have a listen.

Good. They better have serious questions ready.

Elsewhere, loyalists rushed to defend Trump’s decision. Here’s how Jesse Watters tried to spin the scandal on Fox.

I know history isn’t really MAGA’s strong suit, so let me help Jesse out. Something very close to that hypothetical really did happen. The government revoked Oppenheimer’s security clearance in 1954, and a big part of the case was his relationship with a woman in the Communist party. Even Oppenheimer, who helped bring World War II to a close, wasn’t immune from accountability. That’s what it looks like when leaders have principles.

Like Kennedy said, this isn’t about infidelity. It’s about a president putting his stock portfolio and personal friendships over our national security. Republicans are starting to speak up. Let’s just hope they stick to their guns when Huang is in the hot seat.

3. FBI Loses Third Deputy Director

The Post reports Christopher Raia plans to retire in December. He joined the Bureau in 2003 and became deputy director in January after Dan Bongino quit. Andrew Bailey, who was co-deputy, resigned in September and was never replaced. So this makes three deputies gone in under two years.

Raia was having quite the week when he decided to throw in the towel. Last Wednesday he testified at the House Homeland Security threats hearing, which Kash decided to skip. Bennie Thompson asked Raia to name some domestic terrorist organizations. He didn’t miss a beat, naming Antifa and an online network called 764. But when the representative asked him to balance things out with an example from the right, he couldn’t do it.

He’s an FBI agent. I’m sure he can think of a dozen examples. But like the president who once told the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by,” he would rather have you believe that violence and terror are a left-wing phenomenon.

I have no doubt that the FBI still does good work in the field. But the men in its leadership aren’t focused on protecting the American people. Like many officials in the Trump administration, they would rather score political points and please the boss.

That’s a pretty tall order when your boss is allergic to the truth. And it’s probably why everyone is leaving.

4. DOJ Admits Citizen Was Deported

Brian Morales Garcia was born in Denver. He grew up in Mexico, holds dual citizenship, and was living in Austin. In April, the government deported him to Mexico anyway.

It started with a traffic stop. Texas state troopers pulled over the car he was riding in on the way to work. He had no I.D. on him. He told them he was a citizen and that his birth certificate and Social Security card were at home. The troopers called immigration authorities instead.

At the county jail, a Border Patrol agent questioned him for two to three minutes. The agent had Mexican records that listed Mexico as his birthplace. Nobody checked for the Colorado birth certificate. The agent told Morales Garcia he could be charged with a crime.

What happened next is disputed. The government says he admitted to being a Mexican national who entered illegally. His lawyers say he insisted he was a citizen and only changed his story after agents threatened him with prison. Either way, he signed papers agreeing to leave. Four days later he was in Mexico.

At the time, a CBP spokesperson said the agency “didn’t arrest a U.S. citizen.”

Now the government is conceding the point. The first line of the DOJ’s new filing calls Morales Garcia “a dual citizen of the United States and Mexico.”

But that admission comes in a motion to throw out his lawsuit. The filing says he left voluntarily, and it argues he has no right to sue over it.

Then the filing reveals what it’s truly worried about. If this lawsuit moves forward, it warns, “every person who disagrees with a citizenship determination made by immigration officials would be permitted to seek emergency relief in federal district court.”

Think about that. The government finally admits it deported an American citizen. And what it wants now is to make sure that the next time this happens, there’s nothing that person can do about it.

5. Johnson Begs Republicans To Work

Republicans control the House for about five more weeks. And the to-do list is long. Congress has to pass a funding bill by December 11 or the government shuts down. The GOP is also looking to push through the annual defense bill, the farm bill, and permitting reform. That’s hard to do when the seats are empty.

Last week, Speaker Johnson had to pull a procedural vote because 14 Republicans didn’t show. In his words, “we didn’t have enough members in town.” He also told reporters “attendance is a great frustration for me right now.”

That has become a pattern. Since November 11th, between 23 and 35 members have missed each of the last six floor votes. The majority of those absences are by Republicans. And Johnson has had enough.

On Friday, he posted a letter addressed to his colleagues. “Barring any serious medical issue,” he wrote, “we need every Republican to be here to faithfully complete our two-year term.” He reminded members that the Constitution keeps them on the clock until noon on January 3rd. And let me remind you: they’re on the payroll until then too.

Johnson signed off like a football coach giving a halftime pep talk. “LET’S SCORE EVERY POINT WE CAN AND LEAVE IT ALL ON THE FIELD!”

The trouble is, many of his players have left the field before the game is over. Several no-shows just lost their seats, including MAGA favorites like Lauren Boebert and Max Miller. Others are retiring or lost races for higher office. The voters already sent them home, and they decided to leave early. So much for commitment to public service.

That’s what the end of a disappointing majority looks like. Not a fight. An empty floor.

Some other stories that caught my eye:

The Trump administration has finally blacklisted Megaspeed, the Singaporean data center firm at the center of the Nvidia scandal. On Monday, the Commerce Department added the company to the entity list, blocking U.S. firms from shipping technology to Megaspeed without a government license. The Justice Department is investigating the firm for allegedly smuggling A.I. chips to China. Its founder, Alice Huang, is believed by U.S. officials to be a Chinese intelligence asset who had an affair with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. The listing came after weeks of infighting. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent accused Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s department of slow-walking it because Commerce “has the pen.” Critics say the move is more symbolic than effective. It only covers exports from the United States, whereas most chips are made in Taiwan. Between July 2025 and February 2026, Megaspeed’s subsidiary in Malaysian received more than $800 million in shipments containing controlled Nvidia chips.

The DNC announced that the first Democratic presidential primary debate of the 2028 cycle will be held in June. Candidates who want a spot on stage must now sign a “fair campaign practices pledge,” requiring them to denounce dark-money spending for or against any primary rival. It also bars them from competing in unsanctioned contests outside the party’s six approved early states. DNC Chair Ken Martin said the plan “will keep our party united, strengthen our eventual nominee, and put Democrats in position to take back the White House.” The party expects a crowded field. Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, and governors such as Gavin Newsom, Josh Shapiro, JB Pritzker, Wes Moore, and Andy Beshear are all seen as potential contenders. To manage the numbers, the DNC will cap the early debates at 20 candidates split across two nights. It has approved 12 debates in total.

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