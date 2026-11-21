Well hello there friends! Flying home from NYC, you can watch me tonight on Have I Got News For You. We had a special guest, Mayor Mamdani, for the back half of the show! (Quick aside, maybe this is worthy of an article, but I’ve always thought progressive city governance with moderate Federal governance was a good combo) Tune in!

Really appreciate all the amazing comments this week, and engagement. As always while you’re looking for some cool gifts for your Democracy loving friends and family, remember to check out Wear Them Out Products (wearthemoutproducts.com)