Hey everybody. Happy Monday. Thanks for being here.

Our top story today. Jensen Huang is back as CEO of Nvidia. The board pushed him out eleven days ago after he admitted to an affair with a woman allegedly working for Chinese intelligence. Then over the weekend, the New York Times reported she’d been in contact with China’s spy agency for more than a year, and for at least part of that time she was with Huang. Trump pressed the board to bring him back anyway. And this morning, they did. In the announcement, the board says it got “input from senior levels of the United States government.”

We’ll also get into Secretary Hegseth’s former chief of staff calling for his resignation, how a 25 million dollar check might’ve saved Secretary Lutnick’s job, the founder of the Oath Keepers turning on Trump, and the president telling Vance and Rubio that Stephen Miller is his favorite.

So do me a favor. Like this video, share it with someone who needs to see it, and subscribe so you never miss an episode.

Let’s get to it.

1. Trump Pushes Huang Back In

Things were only getting worse for Jensen after Nvidia’s board pushed him out a couple weeks ago. On Sunday, the Times revealed that while Alice Huang’s company was buying chips from Nvidia, she was in direct contact with an officer from China’s spy agency, the Ministry of State Security. Her business partner, the man she introduced as her husband, worked with the same agency. In other words, Alice’s connection to the Chinese government was more direct than initially thought.

The Times says the president was warned about her at least twice, but he didn’t want to intervene because Jensen Huang was a valuable ally whose company was essential to the stock market. After he was fired from Nvidia, Trump pushed the board to bring him back, writing on Truth Social: “I hope the Board of Nvidia rehires Jensen Huang. It would be the best thing for the Company, and also, for the U.S.A.”

This morning, they took his advice. Huang is back in Nvidia’s top job. The press release says the board voted unanimously after they were “satisfied with respect to Mr. Huang’s candor.” But it also said “the Board received input from senior levels of the United States government, and based on that input, the Board is confident that Mr. Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk.” That was fishy, given the president’s pressure campaign. Naturally, reporters asked Trump about his involvement. Have a listen.

Governance experts were shocked at today’s announcement. They didn’t understand why the board would bring Huang back after putting the scandal behind them. Well, the White House now says the president was “totally involved.”

As usual, national security isn’t even part of the equation for Trump. He has a personal stake in Nvidia, and Huang has been a good friend to him. He even gave 25 million for the ballroom.

When I was in Congress, my colleagues and I worked hard to prevent China from getting these chips. Export controls are far too important to base on personal relationships. It’s the definition of crony capitalism, something Republicans used to be against. Just last week, Cotton, Cornyn, Kennedy, and Banks called reinstating Huang a horrible idea. But the president put his thumb on the scale anyway. Let’s see if those Republicans can still find their voice.

Want to listen on the go?

2. Former Top Aide Dumps Hegseth

Joe Kasper ran Hegseth’s office during his first three months at the Pentagon. Kasper is a veteran of the Air Force and the first Trump administration. And he helped Hegseth fire three top aides for supposedly leaking to the press. On that incident and more, he’s now having second thoughts. He told Politico this weekend it’s “time for Pete to call it quits.”

He makes the same case I’ve been making for months with insider information to back it up. He says the Iran war has gone off the rails and that his former boss has made too many enemies on Capitol Hill to get the job done. He notes that the Army is “essentially leaderless,” with the secretary, the chief of staff, and a top general all gone. He slams the testosterone memos and fitness tests as distractions, and says Hegseth “overindulged in ego, attitude, and entitlement.” And those three aides he fired for leaking? He now says there was never any evidence they leaked anything.

The Pentagon said that Kasper is a disgruntled former staffer who didn’t make the cut. That may be true. But it doesn’t make him wrong. He’s certainly not alone among Republicans. Thom Tillis calls his vote to confirm Hegseth the biggest regret of his career. James Comer says he still has no idea what Hegseth’s Iran strategy is.

Anyone can see that Hegseth’s priorities are in the wrong place. Just last week, he issued a classified memo restricting our defense relationship with Canada. A personal grudge seems to be in play. Since becoming defense secretary, Hegseth has mocked the armed forces of our northern neighbor repeatedly. Last year he reposted a photo poking fun at a teenage Canadian cadet and her female instructor. He’s also downplayed Canadian contributions to the war on terror.

The president says he’s keeping Hegseth. That’s no surprise given his close relationship with Stephen Miller and his willingness to defend the president. But Hegseth has burned just about every other bridge, and his position becomes more precarious every day this war goes on. I’ve always said Hegseth never had the qualifications or the temperament for this job. But now you’re hearing it from the people who worked for him.

3. Lutnick's Donation Saved His Job

Two recent pieces from the Journal say a lot about the embattled commerce secretary.

The first is about oversight. Tom Cotton, Republican chairman of Senate Intelligence, says Lutnick and his deputies ignored his letters for more than a year, including one from October of 2025 that asked Commerce to investigate Alice Huang’s company. Cotton said that “If Howard Lutnick wanted my support, perhaps he should have responded to my many letters warning about these Chinese communist front companies and, more importantly, taking the threats of communist China more seriously.” Recent data shows Cotton has a point: Commerce approved more than 800,000 Nvidia and AMD chips directly to China this year through May, including to companies tied to the Chinese military and one tied to Megaspeed.

Once again, even Republicans are losing their patience. So why has Lutnick kept his job? A second story from the Journal gives us a good idea. Apparently the president came close to firing Lutnick earlier this year, after it became clear he had ties to Jeffrey Epstein. But then Lutnick gave 25 million dollars to the president’s library, and suddenly his job was safe again.

But the scandals didn’t stop. First there was the Singapore data center story, which made it clear Lutnick was keeping sanctions loopholes open for personal gain. And now the Huang story, which further exposed his inability to protect our economic security. Through all of it, Lutnick has stayed. He’s told associates he’s not going anywhere. Clearly that donation is still putting in work.

4. Trump Loses The Oath Keepers

Stewart Rhodes founded the Oath Keepers, a far-right, anti-government militia. On January 6th, he directed his followers as they stormed the Capitol, convinced the election had been stolen from Trump. A jury convicted him of seditious conspiracy. He got 18 years.

The judge who sentenced him said he would be a danger to the government if he ever got out. Trump set him free on his first day back in office. Rhodes returned the favor by tattooing the president’s face on his arm.

But the bromance might be over. At least on Rhodes’ end. The AP caught up with him after he attended a three-day conference in Irving, Texas called “Christ is King: America After Trump.” The organizers believe the Apostles Creed is the preamble to the Constitution. They believe minorities should have no political power. And they’ve given up on Trump being the guy to make it happen.

Rhodes told the AP, “I am absolutely done with Trump.” He blamed the president for the Democrats’ historic midterms. And he called the president not just a traitor, but “one of the very worst in our nation’s history.”

So what changed his mind? Rhodes had a list of policy disagreements. The war in Iran broke the promise to end foreign wars. The Epstein files cover-up broke the promise for government transparency. The corruption broke the promise to drain the swamp. And the pardons, Rhodes said, are “pay for play.” This comes from someone who’s only out of prison because of Trump.

But it shows how much ground Trump has lost with those who used to be his most committed supporters. In 2020, these people plotted to overturn an election to keep him in power. Now, they’re holding conferences about what comes after him.

Rhodes plans to fix his tattoo, too. “I will have this prison tattoo of Trump ‘modified,’” he texted, “to reflect that reality.”

5. Trump Humiliates Vance And Rubio

On Friday, the president held a 90-minute press conference. Vance and Rubio stood behind him at the podium. The Wall Street Journal compared it to The Apprentice. Two contestants. One job. And Trump decides who gets hired.

In a dramatic plot twist, he may have fired them both. Near the end, Chief of Staff Stephen Miller came to the podium and waxed lyrically about his boss. Miller said no president had accomplished more in two years than Donald Trump. And he said he was proud to “keep delivering wins for this extraordinary American leader” for the next two.

President Trump, ever the egomaniac, enjoyed Miller’s remarks. Here he is returning to the podium:

Vance and Rubio try to play it off with awkward little laughs, but you can see how uncomfortable they are.

Look, both of them made a deal with the devil. Now they’re learning the price. Every scandal, every failure, every midterm result is theirs too. And Trump seems determined to bring them down with him.

Some other stories that caught my eye:

Democrats have won at least 258 House seats, the largest majority either party has won in a national election since 1992. They reached that number on Sunday, when the AP called the North Carolina race in which Democrat Chuck Hubbard beat 11-term incumbent Virginia Foxx after a recount. That’s one more than the 257 seats Democrats won in Obama’s 2008 wave, and a few races are still too close to call. Hakeem Jeffries said voters had given Democrats “a historic majority with a mandate to fight for an Affordable America.” Democrats won that margin despite Republican gerrymanders that gave the GOP a structural edge going into Election Day. Every Democratic incumbent who ran in a district redrawn by Republicans won, according to the party’s campaign arm. Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy called the win “generational” and said the new maps “probably played against us.”

President Trump has ordered federal contractors to get White House permission before answering questions from Congress. The executive order tells contractors and subcontractors to withhold anything the administration considers confidential or covered by executive privilege. Firms that don’t comply could have their contracts suspended or terminated. A White House fact sheet describes the order as “protecting executive privileges from congressional overreach.” It also accuses some lawmakers of “harassing private companies that contract with the federal government.” When Democrats take control of the House and Senate in January, they plan to investigate no-bid contracts and alleged pay-to-play deals. Last week, Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the Oversight Committee, sent a dozen notices asking members of Trump’s family, Vice President JD Vance and other officials to preserve documents. Rep. Jamie Raskin, who is expected to chair the Judiciary Committee, called the order “blatantly unlawful.”

Share